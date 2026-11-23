D'Marco Jackson has become someone the Bears can count on in a pinch whenever injuries have struck at linebacker. Since arriving in Chicago last season, he's been the one to take over the green-dot duties on Chicago's defense whenever T.J. Edwards has gotten hurt.

He's also thrived whenever he's gotten the opportunities to see more playing time. So much so that he's carved out a key role even when Edwards is in the lineup. He's played at least 40% of the defensive snaps in five of the Bears' first seven games, and has six starts this season.

However, Jackson didn't play any defensive snaps in the Week 8 matchup against the Seahawks and saw the field for only one play against the Buccaneers the following week. He was on the injury report with foot and ankle injuries during that stretch, though. Many believed that was the reason for the lack of playing time.

Chicago's Week 10 Bye Week seemed to arrive at the perfect time for Jackson, as he wasn't on the injury report leading up to Sunday's game against New Orleans. Nevertheless, that might not have been the case.

Once again, he didn't see any playing time in Sunday's win over the Saints. That leaves one question to be answered.

Is Jackson being phased out on defense?

Oct 11, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) carries the ball defended by Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson (48) during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, it's important to note that Jackson briefly left the contest with a shoulder injury. The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs confirmed they were looking at his left arm midway through the second quarter. However, he later returned to the sideline.

Could this be a situation where they wanted to play it safe with another game on Thursday? Maybe. It feels safe to assume they took that approach with Malik Muhammad II, who also saw fewer snaps in favor of a healthy (and highly impactful) Clark Phillips III.

Still, Ben Johnson didn't mention Jackson when giving an injury update after the contest. He only mentioned running back Roschon Johnson when speaking to reporters. That makes an already interesting situation more intriguing.

Oct 11, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) carries the ball defended by Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson (48) during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's also worth noting that third linebacker Noah Sewell only played 18 defensive snaps against New Orleans. While that is obviously much more than Jackson's 0 snaps, it was still only 25% of the snaps.

The game script simply didn't call for them to be in their base defense nearly as much against the Saints' abysmal rushing attack.

Still, Jackson's lack of playing time (and potential status on the injury report) will be something to keep an eye on going forward. If he plays his normal allotment of snaps against the Lions, who boast the league's eighth-best rushing attack, then it's safe to assume the light performance was injury related.

However, if he's not on the injury report and sees another 0-snap showing, that'll be reason for concern regarding Jackson's status on Chicago's defense.