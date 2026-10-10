How Packers' Injury Crisis Handcuffs Game Plan Against Dennis Allen’s Bears Defense

The Green Bay Packers have an exploitable offensive line and a decimated running back room in Week 5 after the injury report came out.

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has had all week to game plan for that. All season, there's been enough proof from the defensive front that he has the artillery to make life hell for Jordan Love and whoever else in the Packers' backfield touches the ball.

Through four games, the Bears' pass rush has had a strong league-wide standing.

Chicago ranks No. 14 with a 52% pass rush win rate and has 10 sacks, which ranks No. 8 in the NFL.

With left tackle Jordan Morgan struggling, right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele out for the year, and starting left guard Aaron Banks doubtful, there is a chance to exploit Green Bay behind the line of scrimmage against the run and the pass.

READ MORE: How Bears Injuries Alter Ben Johnson's Gameplan Against Packers

Chris Brooks' Absence Puts MarShawn Lloyd in the Spotlight

Sep 20, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks (30) warms up prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Packers are now relying on a player who missed almost the entire first two years of his career and is averaging under three yards per carry to be their workhorse against an elite Bears defense: MarShawn Lloyd.

Chris Brooks was ruled out with an ankle injury. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur had been delaying an update all week to monitor his status, but Brooks ultimately ended up being unable to go against Chicago.

The Bears rank No. 13 in rushing yards per game (102.5), but don't feature an elite run stopper. Maybe Lloyd could find his way.

The Packers need someone to fill the void at running back with Josh Jacobs' future potentially not including an NFL return.

If it's not Lloyd, Green Bay could have snaps for Pierre Strong Jr., who is fresh off the practice squad, or the Packers' leading Week 4 rusher, Kaleb Johnson.

Grady Jarrett Has Breakout Potential For the Bears

Three-technique defensive tackle Grady Jarrett ranks in the top 10 at his position with a 20% pass rush win rate.

He also grades out as the best Chicago defender against the run, though he's still outside the top 100 league-wide.

As the team's best pass rusher through the A- and B-Gaps, Jarrett could help disrupt and displace Love.

He may not be facing several of Green Bay's interior offensive line depth pieces in the middle, with Jacob Monk doubtful with a quadriceps injury and Jager Burton questionable with back spasms. We know Banks may be out too.

We'll see if Jarrett could exploit that and deserve a game ball. Jarrett is a strong breakout candidate at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.