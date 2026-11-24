The Chicago Bears made a roster move on Tuesday with just two days to go before the Week 12 game against the Detroit Lions.

According to the league's transactions wire, the Bears claimed former Washington Commanders cornerback Isaac Yiadom. Players claimed off waivers go the active roster.

Yiadom was cut loose by the Commanders on Monday with the team needing to make room for running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who was activated off injured reserve.

More information on Isaac Yiadom

New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom (27) makes a catch during pre game warmups before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being with the Commanders since September, Yiadom did not play any snaps on defense and appeared for 55 on special teams.

A former third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2018, Yiadom has 121 games under his belt over eight-plus seasons, including 34 starts, and has played in games with the Broncos, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Commanders.

Yiadom's stint in New Orleans overlapped with Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's when he was the head coach there after serving as defensive coordinator.

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yiadom has tallied 230 tackles (170 solo), including two for loss, 0.5 sacks, one QB hit, 32 passes defensed, three interceptions and three forced and recovered fumbles during his career.

In coverage, the veteran has surrendered a completion rate of 62.4% and a passer rating of 102.9 on 258 targets.

Yiadom brings a bit of versatility with experience playing in the slot, out wide and at safety, although he will likely contribute on special teams only in Chicago, barring more injuries.

Bad sign for Kyler Gordon?

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) takes the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yiadom is the second defensive back the Bears have added in as many days after the team reunited with Marlen Sewell, who was added to the practice squad on Monday. Undrafted rookie quarterback Miller Moss was cut loose to make room.

The two additions come amid the Bears dealing with injuries in the secondary, as both slot cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Elijah Hicks are both hurt. The addition of Yiadom could be a sign that Gordon is set to miss at least one more game.

Gordon is dealing with a shoulder injury that kept him out of last week's game and he remained sidelined at practice on both Monday and Tuesday (the injury reports were estimations).

Meanwhile, Hicks was unexpectedly added to the injury report on Tuesday and has been ruled out because of a concussion, head coach Ben Johnson told reporters before practice. Sewell is probably the response to Hicks' injury.

Not having Hicks not only cuts into the depth at safety, but it also leaves the Bears without their punt protector, so they'll have to figure out a replacement for that role.

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