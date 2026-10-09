How Bears Injuries Alter Ben Johnson's Gameplan Against Packers

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has been able to navigate through the early timeline without starting quarterback Caleb Williams, following his hamstring injury in Week 2, to win two straight over the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets.

Johnson is going to be tested in an even bigger way this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, though, with Kyle Monangai officially ruled out with toe and thumb injuries and D'Andre Swift being way less than 100% if he even suits up with a hip issue.

Schematically, it would've been nice for Johnson to have his primary rushing duo against a Packers defense that is more vulnerable to the run.

Green Bay's defense owns a 139.2 yards per game average through four games, good for a No. 28 rank league-wide.

The Packers are much better against the pass, allowing just 185 passing yards per game. That's good for the No. 4 rank in the league through the first month.

Tyson Bagent Under Major Stress in Week 4 Against the Packers

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) throw a pass against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyson Bagent may have to rise up and play an even bigger role this week to lead the Bears to victory in a key divisional/rivalry matchup.

Roschon Johnson could be due for a major workload if Swift isn't up for it, with a practice squad running back potentially needing to string the offense along as well.

That combination may put Bagent under the gun. If the run game isn't a strength like it typically is, he may have to do more than game-manage.

Bagent was bailed out by penalties a week ago against the Jets, having three interceptions called back. One pick he threw actually did stand.

That level of play against this Green Bay squad may not be salvaged the same way.

While Bagent had turnover issues that stopped short of being anything more than theoretical, he was still able to keep the offense on schedule and throw for 268 yards. Bagent is proving he could be a serviceable backup during the weeks Williams isn't healthy.

This opportunity against the Packers could lift Bagent to notoriety as a potential starter somewhere ahead of the trade deadline. A dud could do the opposite.

Can Ben Johnson Find a Way Against Green Bay?

Johnson's coaching chops will be put to the test versus a rival he has been successful against more often than not, and in major-stakes games to boot.

Luckily, he's been in similar situations before, lacking his top two backs as a play-caller a few seasons back.

With the Detroit Lions in 2023, Johnson leaned on reserve Craig Reynolds after injuries to Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery to nab wins over the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in consecutive weeks.

Doing something similar against Green Bay with Roschon Johnson playing the Reynolds role would only further convince Bears fans that they have the right guy leading the franchise on the field.

A loss would simply maintain the status quo. There are luckily more chances for Chicago to embarrass the Pack this Sunday than vice versa.

Still, the NFC North has been extremely competitive in 2026, so a win would only increase the odds of a bye week this postseason.