How to Attend Chicago Bears Training Camp: Tickets, Parking and Fan Guide

Chicago Bears players and coaches aren't the only ones looking forward to the start of training camp next week. It is also an exciting time of the year for fans.

Not only is training camp yet another step closer to football being back, fans can also prepare for the new season by taking in some practices in-person over the course of the next month.

The Bears will open things up to fans for the first time on July 31, and there will be 10 more open practices after that, according to Chicago's official training camp schedule.

Here's the information fans need to know before attending Bears training camp practice at Halas Hall.

How to get Bears training camp tickets

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, tickets are sold out for Bears training camp.

However, according to the team's website, more tickets could become available down the road. You can sign up for SMS on Chicago's website or enable push alerts on the Bears app to receive a notification should more tickets become available.

Bears training camp parking instructions

Here's the parking information fans need, per the Bears:

Parking will not be available for fans at Halas Hall, within Conway Park or at neighboring businesses. FREE fan parking will be available at Hawthorn off Townline Road in Vernon Hills. Shuttle buses will run regularly. Fans will need to present a valid mobile training camp ticket prior to getting on shuttle buses. Ride-share or guest drop-off of any kind will not be permitted at Halas Hall or within Conway Park.

For the fans

The Bears announced some new additions to the training camp fan experience for 2026.

"New in 2026 -- special fan celebration days including Kids Day, Vamos Bears Day and Celebrating Women and Girls in Sports Day," the Bears announced. "Check out enhanced fan spaces, exclusive giveaways, fresh merchandise offerings and expanded food & beverage options will be available for purchase."

Bears' open practice schedule

Here's the full schedule for all practices open to fans at Halas Hall:

Friday, July 31: Gates open 7:45 AM, practice starts 8:30 AM

Saturday, Aug. 1: Gates open 7:45 AM, practice starts 8:30 AM (Kids Day)

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Gates open 7:45 AM, practice starts 8:30 AM

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Gates open 7:45 AM, practice starts 8:30 AM

Thursday, Aug. 6: Gates open 7:45 AM, practice starts 8:30 AM

Saturday, Aug. 8: Gates open 7:45 AM, practice starts 8:30 AM (Celebrating Women and Girls in Sports Day)

Sunday, Aug. 9: Gates open 11:30 AM, practice starts 12:30 PM (Vamos Bears Day)

Thursday, Aug. 13: Gates open 11:45 AM, practice starts 12:45 PM

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Gates open 11:30 AM, practice starts 12:30 PM

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Gates open 12:00 PM, practice starts 1:00 PM

The Bears will also hold a "Varsity Bears" event on Monday, Aug. 10, at Stevenson High School in the Lincolnshire community, but tickets are sold out for that event, as well.