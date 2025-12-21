Bears "Stock Down": Ben Johnson's mistakes almost cost Bears the game

For much of the Chicago Bears' 22-16 win over the Green Bay Packers, it looked like the Bears were about to blow it in an almost predictable fashion, as they have so often against these annoying nemeses.

Fortunately, they didn't. Thank goodness.

But boy, was there some really annoying stuff in this game to harp on for those of us looking to nitpick.

Let's talk about it, then go back to basking in the glory of this win.

Ben Johnson

Again, let's acknowledge the way the Bears balled out to steal this game at the end, which included revamped play from the offense to cap 16 unanswered points.

If they hadn't pulled this game out, the horrible decision to direct-snap to Kyle Monangai in the red zone would've gotten absolutely destroyed. Running that play after they walked the ball down the field with relative ease was inexcusable.

We're not used to seeing Johnson get outcoached that often, but Jeff Hafley has now arguably done it to him twice this season.

Dennis Allen

It’s clear the veteran defensive coordinator, who has otherwise done a fine job with what he’s been given, had no answer for Green Bay’s offense once Jordan Love left the game. Malik Willis and Emmanuel Wilson, both backups, dominated Chicago’s defense.

They couldn’t tackle Wilson until it was too late, and they couldn’t generate any meaningful pressure on Willis, who scrambled at will and then dropped in a perfect touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs to break the Bears’ backs.

When the backups come in, you usually feel good about your chances. Instead, Allen’s defense went from the hunters to the hunted.

The Bears’ discipline

The Packers wouldn’t have gotten that opening field goal if not for the 60 or so yards in penalties the Bears gifted them. Then, Jaquan Brisker’s idiotic personal foul on a sliding Malik Willis basically gave the Packers three more critical points that essentially iced the game in the fourth quarter.

Not to mention the terrible clock management on the last possession, with the Bears failing to get their field goal off until after the two-minute warning. They're so lucky the onside kick recovery bailed them out.

That’s not winning football. Fortunately, they won. This time.

