Jaylon Johnson has full practice as new Bears injury concern surfaces
Jaylon Johnson's recovery timetable seems to be moving up at a rapid pace.
The two-time Bears Pro Bowl cornerback took part in a full practice Thursday for the first time since Week 2 following surgery he needed after a groin injury. He remains on injured reserve but his window to return was opened last week.
"He looks great," cornerback Tyrique Stevenson said. "He looked like he hasn't missed a step. We're definitely excited to have him back."
Practice is one thing, though. One full practice doesn't say the Bears are bringing him back this week. They seemed ready to bring back Kyler Gordon from an earlier injury and had him at full practices but then didn't do it.
Gordon went through his second straight limited practice Thursday after having his 21-day window opened this week.
Two other players in the secondary with injury concerns were practicing. Tyrique Stevenson went through a second straight limited practice. He has a hip and calf injury. Also, safety Jaquan Brisker was back for a full practice after missing on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.
Getting Gordon and Johnson back this week would no doubt be a help but Allen will then need to come up with a plan of what to do with all of these defensive backs. C.J. Gardner-Johnson has proven he could be a valuable contributor going forward.
"We'll figure that out," Allen said. "Give us as many good football players as you can give us, and then that's our job to figure out how to get them on the field and put them in positions to make plays.
"So, we've always been excited about being able to do that and work with those guys."
Just as the Bears secondary seems to be rounding into shape, they have another pressing injury concern, though.
Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds missed a second straight practice with a groin injury Thursday and linebacker Noah Sewell sat out a second straight practice with an elbow injury.
T.J. Edwards hasn't played the last two games and is still out with a hamstring and hand injury.
In case you're counting, that's all three linebackers missing Thursday practice with Aaron Rodgers coming to Soldier Field and looking more like a probable starter after he participated in Thursday's Steelers practice.
