Bears roar out in front of 49ers on first play of the game

Even though the Chicago Bears already clinched the NFC North thanks to a Green Bay Packers' Week 17 dud, they still have plenty to play for Sunday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers. The No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye in the playoffs is up for grabs, and the Bears need to win both of their remaining games to have a shot at it.

Luckily for Chicago, their Sunday night matchup against the 49ers got off to a fast start. On the very first play of the game, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy dropped back to pass and threw at his receiver Jauan Jennings. Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson had tight coverage, however, and broke up the pass, allowing T.J. Edwards to catch the ball and run it all the way back into the endzone for a pick-six.

WHAT A START 🔥



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/2rIlBk7Yrh — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 29, 2025

Getting what is essentially a free seven-point lead to start the game could be huge for the Bears, although that lead has already evaporated. Chicago was unable to keep their defensive momentum going, and Purdy walked the 49ers down the field before hitting former Bears tight end Jake Tonges, who was all alone in the endzone.

Caleb Williams and the offense will now get their first possession of the night. Hopefully, they are able to put a lead back on the board for Chicago and keep this one from getting out of hand. The Bears are severely shorthanded as an illness is raging through the Bears' offense.

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News: