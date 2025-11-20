Toughest Steelers matchups for Bears include stopping 'werewolves'
The numbers say the Pittsburgh Steelers are not very good at many things.
They haven't stopped the pass, ranking last overall. Only three teams are worse running the ball than they are, and even with Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf they rank only 22nd in passing.
The numbers that count are wins and losses, of course. The Bears' opponents this week are in first place in the AFC North largely because of the way their defensive front, with T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith, come off the edge after QBs.
"They’ve got some werewolves on the outside," Bears coach Ben Johnson said.
Silver bullets or wolfsbane might not help as much here as effective pass blocking and chip blocks.
"They have some of the—between (No. ) 56 (Highsmith) and (No.) 90 (Watt)—it's some of the best first steps I think you'll see in this league," Johnson said.
This is on not only Bears offensive linemen to beat, but also wide receivers must be open quickly for Caleb Williams.
"I feel like it’s kind of been that way the last couple of weeks anyway," wide receiver Luther Burden said. "We’ve been playing against great D-lines, great teams, bringing a lot of pressures, a lot of different pressures.
"Coach always tells us we’re in a race with D-lines. We’ve got to get in and out of our cuts, bring it real fast."
It shapes up as another week when Williams might need to activate the eyes he seems to have in the back of his head to avoid the rush.
Here are the worst matchups the Bears face in Week 12 when they host Pittsburgh.
T Theo Benedet vs. DE Nick Herbig
At 6-2, 240, Herbig isn't going to overpower many tackles but he has great ability to get around the edge with his first step, just like Highsmith or Watt if they get moved to the opposite side of the line. Herbig has six sacks and has a huge lead in ESPN's edge rush win rate at 31%. No one else in the league who lines up on the edge is higher than 23%. Benedet gave up a sack and two hurries last week and continues to get an education from some of the NFL's best pass rushers. He has allowed two sacks and 22 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Benedet remains a top-five tackle at run block win rate and is graded far better by PFF at this than at pass blocking, so play-action and running the ball might be the best weapon here.
CB Nahshon Wright vs. WR DK Metcalf
Wright has one advantage many cornerbacks pitted against Metcalf lack, and that's his long arms and 6-foot-4 frame. At 6-4, 230, Metcalf also had 4.33 speed and a 40 1/2-inch vertical leap coming out of college and Wright would have difficulty matching either of those. If Jaylon Johnson is deemed ready to go, the Bears might need to risk putting him one-on-one with Metcalf all game. Then again, that's a big ask of someone who is coming off groin surgery. As big of a threat as he is, Metcalf averages only 3.7 catches a game.
LB Noah Sewell vs. TE Jonnu Smith
The Steeles, and Rodgers in particular, like getting it to the tight ends. Jaquan Brisker likely would draw the assignment of trying to watch Pat Freiermuth but Smith has three more catches (26) and nine more targets (38) than Friermuth while catching it for only an average gain of 6.3 yards. He's going to get the tough underneath yards. Sewell is ranked last among 81 linebackers in the NFL for pass coverage by PFF. Expect Dennis Allen to do something different here and get C.J. Gardner-Johnson in as a hybrid linebacker type in this game as much as possible if Kyler Gordon is back playing the slot.
T Darnell Wright vs. DE T.J. Watt
Wright has made major strides as a tackle toward earning a second contract but he is still a better run blocker than he is a pass blocker and Watt is a Hall of Fame level edge rusher. Think of this as almost like when Wright must match up against Aidan Hutchinson. Some of his worst games have come against the Lions. Watt hasn't been earning high marks for his tackling this year but he does have six sacks, 114 for his career, and six times has been in double figures for sacks while leading the league in three of those seasons.
DT Gervon Dexter vs. G Isaac Seumalo
The Steelers' left guard has been their most dependable pass blocker and is graded fourth among 80 guards in the league as a pass blocker by PFF, 21st overall. He has allowed two sacks. The 6-4, 303-pound, 32-year-old does it with technique more than physical dominance. Dexter is physically imposing and got off to a strong start but has struggled for three straight games. He is graded 95th out of 124 interior defenders by PFF as a run stopper. Although he is still a lofty seventh among interior pass rushers, he has had only three pressures in his last five games according to Pro Football Reference/Stathead. He has no tackles for loss, four tackles and half a sack in his last three games after his hot start.
