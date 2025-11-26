Jaylon Johnson's return hinted but who Bears must cover is in question

The likelihood of cornerback Jaylon Johnson returning seemed high already and then teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson blew the lid off of any uncertainty.

The real question now is who the Bears secondary will actually be guarding.

Reporters cornered Gardner-Johnson Wednesday and he seemed to spill the beans on Johnson's return, although the Bears' two-time Pro Bowl cornerback still hasn't been activated from IR.

"He's been one of the best corners in the league," Gardner-Johnson said. "I just feel like now, he'll probably get a chance to actually show that, with him being active this week against a great receiving corps.

"I'm excited for him because everybody I ask always says, you know, what can you do against a great receiving corps, and you've got a chance to prove it."

Nick Sirianni on former Eagle C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who returns to the Linc on Sunday with the Bears



"I love CJ. We've had some great times together. Been to one Super Bowl together, won another one together. I always love the emotion that he played and how he went about his… pic.twitter.com/f8nYJn5XVe — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 26, 2025

This wasn't confirmed by the Bears yet, and Johnson isn't allowed to talk about it because he is still on IR. And talk can be cheap. Kyler Gordon led everyone to believe he was returning earlier this season from an injury, but then he missed the game. But Johnson has been back practicing in a 21-day window since Nov. 14, so his return looked imminent.

The Bears could have Gordon back, as well, but whether the receiver corps they face is at full strength is uncertain.

“I got shipped off, so it didn’t last too long … it’s a new season. Time to move on.”



CJ Gardner-Johnson on facing his former team 🍿 pic.twitter.com/70PmXLEb6Y — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 26, 2025

Not only did Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith miss another practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury, but he now is ill. The Eagles' leading receiver this year hasn't practiced this week. There is no practice Thursday but there will be another injury report then.

No DeVonta Smith?

Smith has 55 catches for 754 yards with three touchdowns. A.J Brown has been their top receiver in the past but has only 567 yards on 46 receptions, with four TDs.

"A.J.'s still that guy," said Bears safety Kevin Byard, a former teammate of Brown's back in Tennessee. "I spent four years with him, just watching him on film. He's very, very talented.

The Bears haven't officially revealed Jaylon Johnson's playing status for Friday, but C.J. Gardner-Johnson expects him to play, as evidenced by his comments in a loud locker room.



And that has @MattSpiegs and @GabeRamirez excited. pic.twitter.com/3kDa1q4e0e — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) November 26, 2025

"But to be ... honestly, if you watch the film, Smitty's been the guy, that I think Jalen Hurts probably has the most chemistry with receiver-wise. He’s making plays down the field, he's finding him in the slot option routes on third down. I think he's kind of going to Smitty first."

An injury to Brown might have hampered him, but it was a while ago. He missed the Oct. 26 game with the Giants. However, Brown came through last week against Dallas big time with eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. He had seven catches in the previous game.

"I think if we can eliminate those big plays down the field that'd be good," Byard said.

Facing teams with backup players in the secondary hasn't caused a lack of confidence for the Bears.

"Our stats haven’t been great on defense, but we're finding ways to win," Byard said.

"Whether it's creating takeaways, getting off the field on third downs and stuff like that, stats are something that we can all look at and judge but at the end of the day, they're finding ways to win and I think that's just the testament of their culture and our culture. It's definitely going to be a challenge for us. Just culture against culture. Whose culture's better?”

It never hurts to have No. 1 on defense starting in that case, even if the No. 1 receiver for the opponent misses the game.

No DeVonta Smith at Eagles last day of practice



Every other player on injury report is practicing ( BG, Saquon, Reed, Landon) pic.twitter.com/eporOHYCCs — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) November 26, 2025

