Kevin Byard Commands Attention of Caleb Williams and Bears Offense

Oh yes, Caleb Williams went there.



The Bears quarterback brought up the age of 33-year-old Patriots safety Kevin Byard, his former Bears teammate.



“Being able to go versus him in practice for two years; I mean he's a super savvy vet," Williams said Tuesday after practice. "I know he's getting up there in age, but he's still fast."



Williams did say it with a smile while everyone laughed, a sure sign he was kidding his former teammate.



There is not animosity there and Williams even pointed out when the Bears and Patriots play Thursday his former teammate does have a bit of an advantage.



What a great play Sunday from #Patriots Kevin Byard to start the game and not allow the Jets 6 👏 pic.twitter.com/oNftKhObCJ — BOSTON (@DanFiel51114192) October 20, 2026

"I've seen him work, he studies film, he still moves extremely well and he knows the route concepts really well," Williams said. "Excited to go versus him. It's going to be a great challenge for us, a great challenge for me and the wide receivers to be able to go out there and execute and complete passes and keep being the offense and identity that we want to be.”

This will be a reunion game for the second straight week. The Bears fared well last week against former Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and former Bears receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. Byard commands a little more respect as a top 100 player in the NFL.

Byard remains a player all the Bears talk of with reverence, whether player or even head coach Ben Johnson — even if GM Ryan Poles and the coaching staff chose not to cough up $9 million in cap space the Patriots did to sign him in free agency, while spending it instead on younger free agent Coby Bryant.



No. 61 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@Patriots S Kevin Byard! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/o8L2Lf6tGF — NFL (@NFL) July 17, 2026

"KB, it’ll be great," wide receiver Rome Odunze said. "We’re on opposing teams so it’ll be a little bit of action there but I’m excited about it. He’s a tremendous player. I’m looking forward to going up against him and hopefully after the game, after the win, I’ll say my hellos."

Byard is already warning his teammates in the secondary not to get too comfortable at Soldier Field because they'll be facing an offense known for trickery.

"I know Ben," Byard told New England reporters. "Being Thursday night, he’s gonna have some stuff up his sleeve. It’s a primetime game. He’s gonna want to show off his expertise on Thursday night.”

Side-by-side of Kevin Byard and @terrellowens, 18 years apart, celebrating on the star at midfield in Dallas. 👀 @KB31_Era pic.twitter.com/d5FgFjVDUG — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) November 6, 2018

The signing of Bryant hasn't worked yet for the Bears, as he suffered a knee/leg injury in training camp and hasn't played this year. Sure, they could have used Byard for another year instead. Byard still has never missed a game in what is now an 11-year career.



"I love Kevin Byard and what he brings to the table," Johnson said. "You can tell he really fits their defense well in terms of the communication and what they're asking them to do."



How Patriots coach Mike Vrabel is using Byard is much like in their stint together with the Titans for 5 1/2 seasons. His passer rating against is an outstanding 76.8, better even than last year's 96.5 when he made All-Pro and the Pro Bowl for the Bears.



Former Bears S Kevin Byard says he already knows Ben Johnson is going to have tricks up his sleeve on Thursday Night Football:



“I know Ben. Being Thursday night, he’s gonna have some stuff up his sleeve. It’s a primetime game. He’s gonna want to show off his expertise on… — Bearsszn (@bearszn) October 20, 2026

What Byard isn't doing is getting beat for touchdowns this year. He hasn't allowed one yet, per Pro Football Reference. He gave up 10 in two seasons with the Bears and two the previous half season with Philadelphia after he left Tennessee.



Pro Football Focus' grading for Byard hasn't been so generous. They have him 78th of 98 NFL safeties overall, 80th of 98 in pass coverage and 68th stopping the run. They're blaming him for a lot more plays against the Patriots' secondary than PFR's Stathead does, giving him a 110.6 passer rating against.



If it's not Byard doing it, then someone is for the New England defense because they're 11th against the pass,. ninth against the run and sixth overall, and have allowed the fifth fewest points.



Why did the Bears let Kevin Byard walk to the Patriots in free agency in the offseason?



Byard "was everything they could've asked him to be" in Chicago, @BradBiggs says before offering his best read on Byard leaving for New England. pic.twitter.com/kwvx9XOKy1 — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) October 20, 2026

"(Cornerback) Christian Gonzalez on the outside just trying to figure out where he'll be and where he'll line up," Johnson said. "But all of those guys, they're fundamentally sound. They tackle really well. They shed blocks really well.



"And then schematically, they try to take away what you do best. And that's the challenge.”



It can't hurt having a wise old veteran in back directing it, one who always seems to answer the bell.

The Bears definitely have missed that this year as defensive coordinator Dennis Allen may be juggling his lineup again this week just as he has virtually every week since the season began without Bryant and also without Kyler Gordon, who is now back. Cam Lewis is at safety now after they cut Xavier Woods last week.

Rookie Dllon Thieneman continues to learn lessons each week in back. There's a lot to be said for experience.