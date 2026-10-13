Embarrassing Loss Exposed Bears' Real Need Before the Trade Deadline

Bears defensive flaws became obvious in Sunday's loss at Green Bay, as they suddenly looked like a team with two rookies in their secondary.

Their inexperience issue had only been exposed briefly in the opener, but when you win by 22 points no one seems to mind much. When you get blown out in Lambeau Field, it's not difficult to detect.

The five pass completions of 30 yards-plus by Jordan Love was an NFL record and spoke more to their secondary breakdowns than their pass rush's problems. They had two Austin Booker sacks and, according to Pro Football Focus, they graded out nicely at coming after Love for a team that just lost by 24 points to their biggest rivals. The only defensive linemen who failed to achieve what PFF's scale calls good numbers coming for the QB were Jordan van den Berg, Kentavius Street and James Lynch. Combined, those three had only 28 pass rushes. That was a very small number compared to others and made their situations less significant.

The coverage was the real problem, not the rush. This week the defense is going to need to devote all resources to stopping running back Bijan Robinson, meaning many of their defensive backs will be locked up in one-on-one coverage with Falcons tight ends or wide receivers. The potential for more big plays allowed exists.

For months, Bears fans and NFL analysts have spent their time pining for a trade to acquire Maxx Crosby, Khalil Mack, insert edge rusher here. The can't connect the Bears to any trade idea fast enough for an edge. Yet, the Bears have three defensive ends with two sacks or more on the year and their pass rush pressure hasn't been bad at all. ESPN's pass rush win rate has the Bears 14th in this metric as a team, after they were among the league's worst at it all last season.

What the Bears really need on defense immediately simply to survive on a weekly basis in the NFL is someone at a different position. They lost their biggest move of free agency when safety Coby Bryant went out for what could be the season with a knee and leg injury. Their replacements are not performing at an adequate level and definitely didn't on Sunday.

🚨THIS IS AWFUL🚨



This video of #Bears DB Cam Lewis suddenly collapsing in the middle of a play has gone viral.



Lewis appeared to go down without making contact with another player.



You rarely ever see anything like this happen on a football field.



🙏 pic.twitter.com/y69HoFEo9o — MLFootball (@MLFootball) September 29, 2026

The Bears need a real NFL safety playing in back with rookie Dillon Thieneman, who gave up a big play Sunday but generally has played well for his lack of experience.

Safety Xavier Woods graded out with the worst overall Bears overall pass coverage grade against the Packers, and looked like he was in slow motion on one TD pass allowed. Safety Cam Lewis was sub-par. Lewis did have a decent start to the year for two games, but both of his last two efforts were poor by PFF grading and now he has a hip injury.

Xavier Woods just got BAKED. pic.twitter.com/uWRSfkVkwD — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) October 11, 2026

The Bears never did adequately address their safety problem after losing Bryant by trading for a starting caliber player. They went scrounging through the unwanted free agent pile. Usually there is a reason if a player is unsigned by the start of training camps.

Instead of looking at their defensive line, the Bears should have been trying to trade for someone to play safety through the bulk of the regular season, someone who could help get Thieneman some direction in back when he needs it. A quality safety might even be able to help Jaylon Johnson keep from being embarrassed the way he was Sunday.

It's not too late. There are players who are potential solutions before the November trade deadline.

Here are names of players who could be available based on contract, their playing time status with their current team, or their team's likely willingness to move someone before the deadline.

This is the defensive rookie of the year huh?



Dillon Thieneman is actually buns 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Q9YKTjHyoB — Matthew S. (@MatthewMKE98) October 11, 2026

1. Justin Reid, Saints

He's being paid like a top safety but not performing that way with a 1-4 team in the early stages of rebuilding. A veteran player, he wasn't with the Saints when Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was there so there is no scheme knowledge. He played for the Chiefs and Texans prior to being in New Orleans.

Just watch Justin Reid (#21) on this play pic.twitter.com/SRef70T6Qt — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) September 29, 2026

2. Jessie Bates III, Falcons

Of course, they wouldn't be making this trade this week since they play the Falcons but Bates is out of contract after this year and has a lousy 130 passer rating against when targeted this year. Falcons GM Ian Cunningham--or is it football president Matt Ryan--probably could be talked into coughing up this veteran for a draft pick. Much speculation has been he'll wind up in Detroit, but the Bears would be a good place for him as well.

FUMBLE! JESSIE BATES PICKS IT UP AND RUNS IT IN FOR SIX!@BALvsATL on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/QNUGByteeh — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2026

3. Budda Baker, Cardinals

People are always speculating the Cardinals' seven-time Pro Bowl safety is available, but his high salary could prevent the Bears from looking his way. He's not off to a great start, having allowed two TD passes per Pro Football Reference numbers. He also has a 109.4 passer rating against when targeted and allows 12.5 yards per completion when targeted. Still, the Bears could use a 30-year-old safety to help guide Thieneman and Baker has been a good one. The Cardinals are going nowhere in the NFC West and should be trying to build their stockpile of draft picks. Cost is an issue, though.

Budda Baker is a potential trade candidate from the Cardinals.



Arizona seems close to going into full-blown sell mode, and Baker could net a Day 2 pick this year.



Baker is under contract through 2027, so a contender would get two playoff runs with an elite safety. pic.twitter.com/F91QGLQQAu — Evan Sidery (@esidery) October 12, 2026

4. Malik Mustapha, 49ers

This would be a shrewd acquisition because the 49ers had him starting in his first two seasons and he has been bumped to backup duty now, but still plays effectively. He has been on the field for only 112 pass plays this year. In 2024 as a rookie, he allowed only a 44.4 passer rating against and 35% completions (7 of 20) when targeted.

5. Ronnie Hickman, Browns

An undrafted 25-year-old who is out of contract after this season, he became the starter last year and was strong in coverage but isn't nearly as effective this season with a new coaching staff. Cleveland's surprising 3-2 start might keep them from trading him, although it must be remembered they are still in a rebuilding mode and would listen to offers.

Ronnie Hickman with the game-sealing INT 🏈 pic.twitter.com/rJRX002fxI — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

6. Grant Delpit, Browns

The three-year, $36 million contract extension he signed probably makes him less likely to be moved. He has been an effective defender and is in his prime.

GRANT DELPIT SEALS IT! THE BROWNS ARE 3-1! pic.twitter.com/G3umgzfUOH — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2026

7. Isaiah Pola-Mao, Raiders

A backup for the Raiders who started in 2024 and 2025. This would be a more risky addition since he has allowed 11 TD passes the past three seasons. The Bears probably have better ways to address their problems by using Lewis.

Raiders moved Isaiah Pola-Mao to SS in big nickel this past week moving him closer to the line of scrimmage.#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/gafIHrnJF5 — Ryan Holmes (@Rholm22) November 4, 2025