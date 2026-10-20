Kyle Monangai Injury Update and Everything Else From Bears' Tuesday Practice Report

Tuesday was the second day of practice for the Chicago Bears before their Week 7 game against the New England Patriots and Chicago's latest injury report has dropped.

The Monday injury report had more bad news than good, as guys like T.J. Edwards, Jonah Jackson, Kyle Monangai and Jack Sanborn were all estimated non-participants.

The good news was Keyshaun Elliott and Tyrique Stevenson were both estimated to be full participants, which puts them on track for a return on Thursday night.

Did the second-to-last injury report of the week on Tuesday give us any positive news on the four players who were projected as non-participants on Monday?

Here's the latest.

Bears' Tuesday injury report

Bears Communications on X

The injury report was once again an estimation, as the Bears only conducted a walkthrough once again.

Jonah Jackson injury update

Chicago Bears offensive line Jonah Jackson (73) walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some good news on Tuesday, as Jackson saw an upgrade in his estimated participation.

We did get an update on Jackson on Monday night, with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reporting that Jackson is considered week-to-week with a hip flexor.

Fowler also noted that Jackson's Week 7 status is in question, but the good news is his injury is not considered a long-term issue.

"Bears OG Jonah Jackson has a hip flexor injury and is considered week-to-week, per source. Status for TNF in doubt but shouldn’t be long term," Fowler wrote.

With the estimated limited practice for Jackson, he now has a chance to suit up, although a short week hurts his odds of ultimately suiting up.

Kyle Monangai, T.J. Edwards injury updates

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards, Monangai and Sanborn were all estimated non-participants once again.

With that, Monangai, Edwards, and Sanborn are all on track to sit out this week. The deck was stacked against all of them to begin with because it's a short week.

We still don't have anything concrete on Edwards, who sat out last week with his hamstring injury. Monangai has now missed two games in a row with turf toe.

Head coach Ben Johnson did say last week that Monangai is on the right track, so we believe he'll be back in Week 8. To add to the optimism of a Week 8 return, the Bears didn't place Monangai on injured reserve, so they don't expect him to miss four games.

How Bears will replace Monangai, Jackson and Edwards if ruled out

Chicago Bears offensive line Jonah Jackson (73) walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears have deployed Roschon Johnson behind D'Andre Swift with Monangai out the last two games and we don't expect that to change, even after Johnson's late-game fumble in Week 6.

Luke Newman replaced Jackson on Sunday and we would expect him to do so again in Week 7. Newman didn't allow a pressure in relief of the Bears' starting guard.

At linebacker, D'Marco Jackson will start if Edwards is ruled out, and Noah Sewell should pick up most of what's left over behind Jackson and Devin Bush. We may also see Elliott get his first career snaps on defense.