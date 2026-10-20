Jonah Jackson Injury Update Leaves Bears Guard's Week 7 Status in Serious Doubt

The Chicago Bears may not have the services of right guard Jonah Jackson for the Week 7 game against the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Jackson is dealing with a hip flexor and is believed to be week-to-week as a result.

Fowler adds that Jackson's status for Week 7 is in doubt, but the good news is Jackson's injury is not believed to be a long-term problem.

"Bears OG Jonah Jackson has a hip flexor injury and is considered week-to-week, per source. Status for TNF in doubt but shouldn’t be long term," Fowler reported.

When did Jonah Jackson get hurt?

Chicago Bears offensive line Jonah Jackson (73) walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson came down with his injury in the second half of the Week 6 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He was listed as doubtful after exiting but didn't return to the game.

The seventh-year guard was on the team's first injury report of the week and was oficially listed with a hip and quadriceps issues.

The injury report was an estimation,but Jackson was a labeled as a non-participant, which was the first sign his Week 7 status was in trouble.

Given the fact that the Bears are operating on a short week, his chances of playing are very slim.

Jackson is in the midst of a fantastic season for Chicago. He has grades of 83.9 overall, 81.5 in run-blocking and 73.7 in pass pro, ranking fifth, seventh and 18th among guards, respectively, according to Pro Football Focus.

How Bears will replace Jonah Jackson

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Luke Newman (65) after the game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Jackson exited on Sunday, the Bears deployed fellow guard Luke Newman in his stead, so we'd assume that is who will get the call if Jackson is ruled out for Thursday night.

Newman played 27 snaps in place of Jackson and held up well while not giving up a single pressure and posting a solid 69.9 pass protection grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Newman also recorded a run-blocking grade of 63.0.

Jordan McFadden is another potential option, but he was listed among the team's inactives on Sunday, so it appears Newman is ahead of him on the depth chart.

Newman was a sixth-round pick of the Bears in 2025 and has 15 career games under his belt, but he has never started during his career. Newman has 54 career snaps on offense in relief duty, along with 76 snaps on special teams.

Prior to his 27 snaps in Week 6, the last time Newman saw significant playing time came in Week 12 of last season, when he appeared for 22 snaps.