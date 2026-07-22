Caleb Williams apparently is a greater miracle worker than everyone thought.

The Bears QB will apparently be throwing to a group of lightly regarded wide receivers this season, or at least to pass catchers at a lower level than 33 others in the league.

The annual Pro Football Focus preseason look at the top 32 wide receivers for 2026 completely ignores all of Williams' targets. The Bears have no one in the top 32. or top 33 in this case. Authors Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman list Tyreek Hill as an honorable mention, or the next best, so there are 33. The question about all of this is not why the Bears have surrounded Williams with unworthy receiving talent, but whether it actually is a bad thing that PFF hasn't rated any Bears receivers.

Prior to the 2024 season, PFF ranked DJ Moore No. 12 and Keenan Allen No. 22. Williams not only was throwing to those two veteran top 32 receivers but they also put Rome Odunze in the top 32 as an untested rookie at No. 29 overall. What followed was definitely not impressive, as Williams struggled with consistency despite 20 touchdown passes and seven interceptions during a year when the Bears fired the coaching staff.

So Williams came back in 2025 and PFF still had Moore rated in the top 20 at No. 20 overall. At least Williams had one top 32 receiver working his way, and for the second straight year Moore underperformed. His 50 catches amounted to a career low, and his 682 yards were the fewest he's had since 2018. At least his yards per catch rose from his terribly disappointing career low of 9.9 in 2024 to 13.6 in 2025.

Luther Burden is gonna have a big year. He’s not just lining up in the slot during OTAs and mini camp he was all over the place with motions and shifts.



▪️His 2.7 yards per route run was only behind Puka and JSN.

▪️3rd among rookie WRs in receiving yards (only 5 starts)

▪️week… https://t.co/w18ng4DhJn — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 21, 2026

Has Williams been better with less?

Essentially, Williams did more with fewer top level receivers by PFF standards in 2025 than in 2024. Using this logic, he should really be able to take the Bears to new heights in 2026 because he has no top-32 receivers.

The logic here might be a bit faulty but what looks even more faulty is PFF's wide receiver rankings.

Rome Odunze saw a decline due to injury and playing through it.

Right now his ADP is criminally low. Dude is absolutely free in a high powered offence where we saw glimpses on a small sample size as a WR1 in the league.



Colston Loveland is worth the pay up at tight end! pic.twitter.com/lX6oJblTdk — Big Draft Energy (@BigDraftersHQ) July 21, 2026

Chadwick and Wasserman decided to play the chalk. They're actually listing among their top 33 receivers those who are coming off season-ending injuries, like Malik Nabers, Calvin Ridley and Hill, or old-timers like Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs. This hardly shows any insight they should be able to offer into who is going to slide up and down in those rankings. Simply, they've just shown they can read off of a list of stats.

The ascension of Luther Burden III is being predicted by almost every analyst and PFF can't even do this. When Odunze was healthy, he was playing at a level that would have brought him 75 catches and over 1,100 yards with 12 touchdowns last year. He'd no doubt be in this list with those numbers.

.@PFF ranked the NFL’s top 32 WR entering the season.



No Chicago Bears WRs made the list.



Rome Odunze disrespect is at an all-time high pic.twitter.com/Sj5jRvpoKf — Die-Hard Chicago (@DieHard_Chicago) July 20, 2026

The Bear's passing attack will go through tight end Colston Loveland again but the top two wide receivers look to put up big numbers once more with the targets Moore had now coming their way. At that point, perhaps they will wind up with a high ranking in the future.

Until then, Williams is throwing only to lower-level targets and the Bears will simply have to surprise everyone again with their ability to move the ball.

Williams and the attack definitely proved they could do this last year while being constantly underrated. Apparently, not much has really changed for them with Moore gone.

Packers overpaying all that money just for Luther Burden and Rome Odunze to still be better https://t.co/IecQ3hsvUx pic.twitter.com/yCFNkUQmMV — Bearsszn (@bearszn) June 4, 2026