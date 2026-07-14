Chicago Bears Roster Ranking: How Does Their Receiver Room Stack Up to the Rest of NFL?
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The Bears have completely retooled their pass-catching unit over the past few years. It went from one of the league's worst receiving corps to one of the league's most potent in that span. Cole Kmet is the sole remaining survivor from the Justin Fields days.
With it being peak ranking season for the NFL, we wanted to see how the Bears' individual position groups stacked up against the rest of the league. They've boasted a strong group of pass-catchers over the past few seasons, and, even with the recent departure of DJ Moore, the same can be said for their current squad.
It's important to note that I'm factoring in both tight ends and wide receivers with this list. As far as the criteria goes, it's also important to mention that contracts won't come into play (although it's worth noting the majority of the Bears' weapons are on their rookie deals), and the list will only take high-level talent and depth into account.
Where does the Bears' receiver room rank among the rest of the league?
The rankings
1. Dallas Cowboys
2. Minnesota Vikings
3. Cincinnati Bengals
4. San Francisco 49ers
5. Los Angeles Rams
6. Detroit Lions
7. Seattle Seahawks
8. Philadelphia Eagles
9. Denver Broncos
10. Chicago Bears
11. Houston Texans
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13. Arizona Cardinals
14. Green Bay Packers
15. Jacksonville Jaguars
16. New England Patriots
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Buffalo Bills
19. Atlanta Falcons
20. New Orleans Saints
21. Kansas City Chiefs
22. Pittsburgh Steelers
23. New York Giants
24. Indianapolis Colts
25. Baltimore Ravens
26. New York Jets
27. Cleveland Browns
28. Washington Commanders
29. Carolina Panthers
30. Las Vegas Raiders
31. Tennessee Titans
32. Miami Dolphins
Where they're trending: Slightly downward (with much room for growth)
I know DJ Moore has his critics, but he's always been a rock-solid starter. That's why the Bears gave him the contract they did ($110 million over four years) two years ago and why the Bills were willing to part ways with their second-round selection to get him into the building this offseason. His departure is far from a nothing burger, and they would jump up a few spots on this list (they'd probably land at 7) if he were still suiting up for Chicago.
With that said, the play of Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland (as well as the early-season play of Rome Odunze) made him expendable this offseason. That fact, combined with the way last season ended, made him an obvious trade candidate entering the offseason.
There's reason to believe that Burden will be the biggest benefactor from Moore's departure, but his continued development isn't the only reason for optimism into 2026. They took the shotgun approach at replacing the impact he brought to the offense.
While some might think that Kalif Raymond and Zavion Thomas are nothing more than gadget guys and special teams pieces, they bring a legit speed element to the passing attack. They're both just as dangerous with the ball in their hands as Moore was. Thomas, specifically, could become a sneaky contributor on offense as the season progresses.
Their depth in the TE room is another reason for significant optimism with Chicago's pass-catching corps. Colston Loveland looks every bit like a surefire superstar. Meanwhile, Cole Kmet would start on roughly ten teams across the league, and is easily the league's best number two TE.
Third-round selection Sam Roush is also a MASSIVE (both literally and figuratively) upgrade over Durham Smythe as the third TE. He will be buried in a crowded receiver room, but it also wouldn't be surprising to see him carve out a niche role down the stretch.
They might be trending slightly down to where they were entering the 2025 season, but they have a chance to catapult the rankings by this time next year. Raymond is the only key player that isn't under contract through 2027.
With an offensive mastermind in Ben Johnson pulling the strings and Caleb Williams developing into a budding superstar at the quarterback position, there is no telling how high the group can climb this season.
They'd be hard-pressed to crack the top three with the potent combination of high-level talent and depth among the teams at the top, but a top five finish is far from out of the question with how much youth and untapped potential they possess.
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Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian