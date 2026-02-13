Later-Round Draft Options for Chicago Bears to Replace Ozzy Trapilo

The Bears' defensive needs for free agency and the draft could keep them from focusing too much attention on their offensive left tackle hole created by Ozzy Trapilo's knee injury.

It doesn't mean GM Ryan Poles and coach Ben Johnson will ignore the position.

While the price is usually high in free agency for a limited supply of questionable tackles, and some often don't even reach the open market with last-minute retention by their team, this draft could be the way to go for the Bears. While there has been better quality in other recent drafts at tackle lately, there is quantity this year.

Their edge rush, safety and defensive tackle needs could preclude taking a tackle early.

There are solid options at various levels after Day 1, according to draft class assessments and based on Pro Football Focus' assessment of the best pass blockers.

Ozzy Trapilo's recovery from surgery on his torn patellar tendon will likely go deep into the 2026 season.



Should he still be considered the Bears long-term starter at LT? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UKKgiibwIX — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) February 13, 2026

Pro Football Focus' Mark Chichester came out with its best tackles blocking in true pass sets from last season and not all the top results point at blockers projected as first-round picks. In fact, the Bears would find good choices later and even some close to home, based on this metric.

Round 2

Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

Based on the NFL Mock Draft Database big board and Pro Football Focus' big board, the Bears could find the Northwestern tackle available in Round 2 at No. 57 overall. PFF actually has him 56 on his big board and Mel Kiper puts him ninth in this tackle class. He played right tackle to start out, moved to left last year and Chichester points out he didn't allow a sack in 177 true pass sets, with only two quarterback hits. He had a 92.7% pass block win rate and that was fifth overall among tackles this year. His 4.5% pressure rate was better than projected first-rounder Kadyn Proctor of Alabama. At 6-foot-7, 325 pounds, his size is perfect for left tackle. The key will be what his arm length is when measured at the combine. There are some guesses he might not reach 33 inches, and if that's the case, especially after Will Campbell and the Super Bowl, some teams could consider him a guard. While PFF has him 56th on its big board, Trevor Sikkema's PFF ranking of prospects this week had him at 80th.

"His value in pass protection is enough to garner top-100 talk," Sikkema wrote.

Really like Northwestern OL Caleb Tiernan as a Day 2 prospect. Great instincts, hand usage, and base in pass pro pic.twitter.com/xtPlen840x — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) February 4, 2026

Round 4

J.C. Davis, Illinois

A reason Davis could sneak up into Day 2 to the Bears in Round 3 would be his arm length. He measured in at almost 35 inches at the Senior Bowl. They gave him reps at tackle and guard at Mobile but playing him at a position other than left tackle seems like a waste considering how Pro Football Focus viewed his performance last season. PFF had him ranked sixth in the country among tackles blocking in true passing sets. He allowed one sack and six hurries with a 92.5% pass block win rate, just below Tiernan's. Sikkema's prospect ranking for Davis is 115th, so the Bears might not be able to land him in Round 4 with the 129th pick unless the move up. He faced great daily competition as Illini edge rusher Gabe Jacas is considered a Day 2 draft pick.

J.C. Davis against Gabe Jacas.



Pretty familiar with each other pic.twitter.com/rFmSkhsNtB — Max Chadwick (@CFBMaxChadwick) January 27, 2026

Round 6

Amil Wagner, Notre Dame

This is a player who might move up to Round 5 or higher once they get a good look at his measurables at the combine. "Wagner has an ideal physical baseline at 6-foot-6 wit a massive wingspan and a basketball background," Sikkema wrote. PFF's top draft analyst complained about "heavy" feet in pass protection for Wagner, but against a tough slate of opponents h still had a pass rush win rate as good as Tiernan's (92.7%) while allowing just one sack. He was graded 10th in the country from a true pass set. The problem here is Wagner did all this as a right tackle. They would need to convert him the way they did with Trapilo.

Aamil Wagner (6’5 302) Notre Dame



+ Multi-sport athlete in high school

+ Passing off stunts and twists

+ Almost 35” arm length

+ 79.4 pass blocking grade in 2025

+ Just 7 pressures allowed in 2025

+ Effectively uses his length to keep defenders out of his chest

+ Blocking on… pic.twitter.com/KAeOVJJt6K — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) February 7, 2026

Kage Casey, Boise State Broncos

Viewed by many as more of a sound run blocker after he helped pave the way in 2024 for Ashton Genty, Casey is seen by Sikkema as adept in zone and gap scheme. However, Sikkema ripped his pass blocking technique H. Whatever, it worked. According to PFF's own grades for pass blocking in true pass sets, Casey was fifth in the country last year. He was better than Davis, Proctor, Miami's Markel Bell and Wagner, as well as Utah's projected first-rounder, Caleb Lomu. The only one with a better pressure rate allowed than Casey (3.7%) among PFF's top tackles from a true pass set was Utah's Spencer Fano (1.8%).

Would not be shocked to see the Rams tackle an OT on day 2 of the draft.



Kage Casey could make some sense. Good play strength seen here and could be a good swing tackle option. pic.twitter.com/eT0JEFGta8 — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@bgrisakTST) January 28, 2026

