Logan Jones' Issue at Bears Training Camp Can Lead to Problems for Caleb Williams

We knew there would be growing pains for Chicago Bears 2026 second-round pick and center Logan Jones — as is the case with all rookies — and we're seeing that early on at training camp.

The Bears now have three practices in the books and there has not been a lot of information on Jones thus far, which can be construed as a good or bad thing.

However, on Day 3, there was a nugget from Patrick Norton of CHGO Bears that pointed to an issue Jones is having.

Norton noted that Jones is "struggling a tad with low snaps," an issue that can lead to major problems for Caleb Williams and Chicago's offense if he were to start.

Low snaps can obviously lead to fumbles, but they can also throw off the timing of the offense even if a fumble doesn't occur.

That said, it's a very fixable issue and hardly a major concern at the moment. The good news is, he's going to have plenty of time to get it right because chances are he'll start his career backing up Garrett Bradbury, who remains the clear favorite to start.

Logan Jones' 2026 outlook

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Logan Jones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We just don't see Jones beating out Bradbury in training camp.

One reason we say that is because there hasn't been any indication the rookie has been much of a threat to the veteran this offseason, and Bradbury appears to be getting all the first-team reps at center in training camp.

Another reason is a win-now team like the Bears should be leaning on a veteran like Bradbury, who offers a wealth of experience that Jones just does not have yet.

"You have a guy with a ton of NFL experience that just played in the Super Bowl," general manager Ryan Poles said of Bradbury. "I think he's one of those glue guys for the offensive line that brings everyone together. He has a ton of knowledge and wisdom on how to play the position, especially with a young quarterback behind him."

Now, none of this is to say the Bears shouldn't turn to Jones if he proves to be a better option at some point this season, but chances are that point isn't now.

Jones' time will come, and we could very well see him take the same path as last year's second-round pick, Ozzy Trapilo, who went from a backup in Week 1 to the presumed franchise left tackle by season's end.