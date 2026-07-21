5 Most Important Storylines Entering Chicago Bears Training Camp

We finally made it! NFL training camp is right around the corner. Bears kick off camp with rookies reporting on Saturday and veterans making the trip to Lake Forest on Tuesday.

Many are waiting with bated breath for the Bears to fall back down to earth after one of the most remarkable seasons in recent memory. They'll be eager to show that it was only a sign of things to come, though. Ryan Poles finally lived up to his promise of taking the North. Now he'll have to live up to his second promise of never giving it back.

The Bears enter training camp with a few significant storylines that will be key to their prospect of doing just that. Which ones stand out as the most important to their endeavor?

Caleb Williams' comfort level

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass the ball during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Chicago Bears' ability to succeed hinges on Caleb Williams' right shoulder. That's virtually always true when it comes to the quarterback position, but it's especially the case when a quarterback has proven capable of playing at a high level but is still not close to scratching the surface of how good he can become. That's where the Bears are at right now.

Williams' playmaking ability was on full display last season. He made the incredible look ordinary, and he did so consistently. All things considered, we've already witnessed Williams' "breakout season". Now comes his opportunity to show how much he can build on it.

With Williams entering year two of Ben Johnson's offense, his comfort level should be through the roof. With his talent level, if that added comfort is reflected on the field, then concerns over the Bears' "inevitable" fall from grace will look awfully silly in a few months. If he can clean up his completion percentage and get better at playing within rhythm, there's no telling how far Chicago's offense can go.

How are first-team o-line reps getting divvied up?

May 8, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive lineman Logan Jones (54) stretches during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are two jobs up for grabs along the Bears' offensive line entering training camp. The starting center job will come down to trade acquisition Garrett Bradbury and second-round selection Logan Jones, and the coaching staff will have the difficult decision of delegating snaps there.

The quarterback and center relationship is one of the most underrated aspects of offensive cohesion. With Williams not having experience playing with either player, it'll be interesting to see how the coaching staff handles that competition. Ideally, whoever starts in the season opener will have enough of a rapport with Williams to avoid any potentially costly mistakes.

The left tackle competiton also appears to be wide open entering camp. Braxton Jones' experience seemingly gives him a leg up in the battle, but Jedrick Wills was a rock-solid starter for Cleveland before injuries derailed his career. Theo Benedet and Kiran Amegadjie will also be vying for the starting job. Much like the center position, they'll aim for continuity as soon as possible to be ready for Week 1.

Austin Booker's continued development

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Austin Booker (94) forces Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) to fumble in the fourth quarter of the NFL football game between Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bears are putting a lot of faith in Austin Booker this season. Despite rumors swirling that they were heavily involved in the Maxx Crosby sweepstakes, they didn't make any needle-moving additions at the edge rusher position this offseason.

You could argue that Dayo Odeyingbo's presence is a bigger reason they didn't dip into the market. However, the only reason that argument has legs is because of the contract they're paying him (he's carrying a $20.5 million cap hit into the 2026 NFL season). It's safe to assume that they're much more confident in the guy who netted 4.5 sacks in ten games (Booker) than the overpaid one who nabbed one sack over his eight starts.

If Booker can build on the promising performance, then concerns over the Bears' pass rush will quickly prove to be greatly exaggerated. He's one of the most underrated defenders on Chicago's defense this season.

How safe is Tyrique Stevenson's starting job?

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) takes the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyrique Stevenson is one of the Bears' most polarizing players. The talent is there, but the consistency hasn't been. He's coming off a season where he played a career-low 71% of the defensive snaps, as Nahshon Wright practically stole his job thanks in part to his penchant for takeaways.

Luckily for Stevenson, the Bears opted to not re-sign Wright after his breakout 2025 campaign. However, they did add some competiton to the cornerback room via the fourth-round addition of Texas cover man Malik Muhammad.

The former Longhorn was one of the biggest steals on day three of the draft, and he could be coming for Stevenson's starting job. He's not the only one vying for positioning on the depth chart, though. Terell Smith could also stake a claim for the starting job opposite Jaylon Johnson if he bounces back strong after tearing his patellar tendon last August.

How quickly can the rookies contribute?

Jun 9, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (81) passes the ball during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears took their time incorporating their rookies into the offense last season. That formula worked out well for them, as a few members of their 2025 draft class made significant impacts down the stretch. Early signs point to them following a similar blueprint when it comes to this year's rookie class.

With the Bears losing both starting safeties this offseason, Dillon Thieneman is a near-lock to start from day one. However, you can't really make that proclamation about any of their other rooks. They're all entering training camp with an established veteran ahead of them on the initial depth chart.

Still, they landed a few talented players who could quickly rise the ranks with a strong showing over the next month. It'll be interesting to see if any of them can make enough of an impression to carve out an early role on either side of the ball.