Buzz Around Luther Burden is Hitting New Highs at Start of Bears Training Camp

It's rare for any receiver who gained less than 1,000 yards as a rookie to face expectations of a massive Year 2, but the Chicago Bears' Luther Burden III is a rare type of talent. Despite a rollercoaster rookie season, Burden's teammates and coaches have been raving about his potential this summer. Head coach Ben Johnson said he's buying Luther Burden stock. Quarterback Caleb Williams described Burden as "a friendly receiver to the QB" on the Up And Adams Show with NFL analyst Kay Adams. Even general manager Ryan Poles said he's very excited about Burden just this week.

It should come as no surprise then to see a Luther Burden breakout season pop up as a prediction for the 2026 NFL season. Writing for Athlon Sports, NFL draft analyst Luke Easterling made four predictions for the NFC North, one for each team, and he picked Luther Burden to become a star.

"After a quiet start to his rookie season, Burden finished strong in 2025... bringing explosiveness to Chicago’s passing game that just wasn’t coming from anyone else," Easterling wrote. "[DJ] Moore was traded to the Buffalo Bills in the offseason, which should open up an expanded role for Burden in Year 2. He should also benefit from a second year in Johnson’s offense, and more time building trust and chemistry with Williams, who has the arm talent and aggressive play style to take full advantage of Burden’s value as a downfield weapon."

The Luther Burden hype is totally justified

Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden runs onto the field during player introductions. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the risk of sounding hyperbolic, I don't think the hype around Luther Burden can get too high. In fact, the hype is totally justified when you get into the fine details of his performance last year. His 2.7 yards per route run was tied for the highest mark ever for a rookie receiver in the NextGen stats era (since 2015), putting Burden in a tie with Puka Nacua and Ja'Marr Chase.

Additionally, Burden's average depth of target came in at 7.67 yards, an exact match for what Detroit Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown posted in his final season with Ben Johnson. This isn't to say that Burden is headed on the same trajectory as St. Brown, but it gives the impression that Burden is headed for a breakout season in Ben Johnson's offense. Remember, Johnson was part of the decision to draft Burden in 2025, so it stands to reason that he may see Burden as his Chicago-version of St. Brown.

What does Luther Burden's ascendancy mean for Rome Odunze?

Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze reacts after catching a pass against the L.A. Rams. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, any discussion of Burden's rising star has to be accompanied by speculation on what the future holds for Rome Odunze. Unlike Burden, he was not drafted by this current coaching staff. He was also selected with a Top 10 pick, putting increased expectations on him that he hasn't yet lived up to. Odunze started 2025 on an All-Pro pace, but a midseason injury cooled him off. Worse yet, he developed a troubling habit of dropping catchable passes.

There's still plenty of time for Odunze to unlock his full potential in the NFL, but there's a reason I picked Burden to be the WR1 on the Bears' depth chart. Even setting aside their draft positions and which coaches were in the room, the on-field production seems to favor Burden. He wasn't just a reliable option for Caleb Williams, but an explosive playmaker that changes the entire look of this Bears offense.

Ideally, both Odunze and Burden have a massive breakout year in 2026 and force Ryan Poles into an impossible choice regarding which receiver he's going to award a contract extension in the future. But there's only so many targets to go around, especially in a run-heavy offense like Ben Johnson's, and that's not even mentioning a likely breakout season for tight end Colston Loveland.

Unless something changes drastically in the chemistry of this offense, I would expect Burden to rise to the top of Chicago's receiving depth chart and prove to the NFL that they should have never let him fall into Ben Johnson's hands. What this means for Odunze's future with Chicago is anyone's guess, but I'll say only that it's extremely difficult to pay two wide receivers top dollar when you also have to pay your franchise quarteback.