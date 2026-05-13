7.67 is the Magic Number That Proves Ben Johnson Has Found the Next Amon-Ra St. Brown

As the price tag for Caleb Williams’ future extension continues to climb (driven further by the Houston Texans' strategy with C.J. Stroud) the Chicago Bears’ success hinges on finding elite, low-cost production to balance the books. That mission officially began with the No. 39 overall selection of Luther Burden.

The Bears are possibly debating if Dillon Thieneman is a statistical upgrade over Jaquan Brisker, but the real transformation of this roster is happening on the other side of the ball. That started last year, and Burden is a significant part of it.

Burden's first big play as a Bear teased, but it was nothing like the way the team intended to use him and did. He caught a 65-yard flea-flicker bomb from Caleb Williams to trigger an easy win over Dallas in Week 3.

The Bears really didn't get use of Burden like they wanted until about Week 7 as he adjusted to the new league with a new offense, and overcame a slow start resulting from an offseason soft tissue injury that kept him out of practices until training camp.

They don't use him like a simple slot receiver or an X or a Z receiver. He could turn up anywhere. It's why they sought out particular types of players in the draft at receiver and tight end.

Caleb Williams dot to Luther burden vs Washington #DaBears pic.twitter.com/mvBC5BWaPi — DaClips (@DaBearsclips) May 11, 2026

"So, what is most appealing to us, might not be most appealing to the next guy," Johnson said after the draft concluded.

Strong numbers in spite of everything

Burden still wound up with the team's third-most receptions (47), fifth-most targets (60), fourth-most yards (652) and had only one more touchdown catch after the deep one against Dallas. What he did extremely well was catch shorter passes and pile up yards after Johnson's scheming got him open.

Caleb Williams' 65-yard touchdown pass to rookie Luther Burden III traveled 62.1 yards in the air, the longest completion in the NFL this season, and Caleb's longest completion of his career.#DALvsCHI | #DaBearspic.twitter.com/D5GQjABob3 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 21, 2025

What's big to remember with Burden are two numbers in particular that won't be found on common production charts. One is average separation on catches and that was 4.6. He led the entire NFL per NFL Next Gen Stats. The other stat was yards per route run. At 2.67 yards per route run, he was better than anyone except Puka Nacua (3.72) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (3.61), according to Sumer Sports.

NEWS: #Bears star quarterback Caleb Williams has been training with his weapons…



Luther Burden

Colston Loveland

Rome Odunze

Jahdae Walker



Caleb has organized this for team building and training.



Burden posted a vlog of what their workout looks like: pic.twitter.com/V9a7tAZl4r — MLFootball (@MLFootball) May 11, 2026

Burden's statistics from last year include two games missed due to injury. He got on the field for only 402 offensive plays, or about 35% of their plays. This alone suggests a huge leap in raw numbers if not effectiveness, because many of Burden's reps were taken up by DJ Moore catching shorter passes and trying to take them upfield. Moore, of course, is in Buffalo now..

Role in Ben Johnson's offense dictates more use

Burden is playing a role in the offense not unlike what Amon-Ra St. Brown played for Detroit when Johnson was there. It's not an exact duplication, but similar.

Burden's average depth of target was only 7.67 yards per Stathead and Pro Football Reference. In Johnson's final year with Detroit, St. Brown's average depth of target was 7.67. He has also averaged 7.75 and 6.3 yards for depth of target.

#ChicagoBears Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland & Caleb Williams putting in that offseason work. Glad to see it. They truly want to be special. #DaBears could be great this season. pic.twitter.com/o5aODQvhUy — ❄️ 🧊ℕ.ℝ. 🧊❄️🐻⏬ (@Bears_Dubz) May 12, 2026

Neither one ranks in the top half of the league for getting downfield with targets but St. Brown has been seventh and third and 31st in yards gained after catches, while Burden last year was 40th.

When, or if, Williams gets more accuracy with his shorter throws and leads Burden more, and if Johnson can continue scheming Burden open the way he called plays to get St. Brown open, it could mean a huge leap forward for the former Missouri receiver.

Year 2 figures to be much bigger for Burden, as Johnson uses him more than 402 plays and for a wider variety of plays — especially if he stays healthy throughout the offseason and training camp to get more practice reps.

He could even get to the end zone more than twice.

Year 3 will be the first year that Caleb Williams doesn’t need to learn a new offense.



That continuity will be a huge advantage, something few Bears QBs have enjoyed. pic.twitter.com/TFzKXUOwJ4 — Depressed Bears Fan (@DepBearsFan) May 12, 2026

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