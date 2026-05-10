Malik Muhammad's Priceless Reaction To Question Shows Bears CB's Perfect Mentality

If you wanted a perfect illustration of the mentality Chicago Bears rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad has, look no further than his response to a question asked to him during rookie minicamp at Halas Hall about starting in 2026.

Over the course of the team's rookie minicamp, the fourth-round pick fielded questions from reporters and one of them had to do with his goal of competing and winning a starting job in Year 1.

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates after an interception during a game vs. Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl. Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Malik Muhammad gives blunt response when asked about his starting intentions

Muhammad's reaction was priceless. You could see it all over his face that the rookie very much intends on being opposite Jaylon Johnson in a starting role come Week 1.

"Is that the way you look at it coming in here? That you're competing to be a starter for the Bears?" a reporter asked.

"For sure. For sure. That's the only mindset I have," Muhammad said with a laugh.

But the words don't do Muhammad's response justice. Check out the video of the back and forth and watch his face before he answers.

Bears rookie CB Malik Muhammad looked almost disgusted when he was asked if his goal was to start 😭



Love this mentality pic.twitter.com/iCzDn5iWjH — Dave (@davebftv) May 9, 2026

The perfect mentaltiy

Texas defensive back Malik Muhammad. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is exactly the mentality a rookie needs to have in order to have a successful career from the jump.

Maybe they will have to end up doing so, but the expectation for a rookie should not be to simply accept sitting behind a veteran upon entering the NFL because he has to pay his dues.

This isn't some new mentality for the Texas product. He certainly had it at least dating back to college, and we know that thanks to this story Bears scout Jeff Syty shared about Muhammad.

“There was a sophomore safety who had been there for two years, Michael Taaffe, who is also in this draft class,” Syty said. “And this is Mike telling the story about Malik, but it's, Malik gets in there (to Texas), Mike's teaching him the defense.

“They're sitting there and Malik looks up at the depth chart, the board next to him, and sees Mike's (jersey) No. 16, and he’s second on the depth chart. And Malik turns to Mike saying, ‘Hey, well what's the case with this?’ And Mike says, ‘Well, listen, I’m young, I'm behind a couple really good vets in this room and I like my role with special teams.’ And Malik looks at him and said, ‘Well, I guess you really don't want to play in the NFL then, do you?’ He said, ‘Why don't you erase that and put your number up there?’ And that's just kind of how this kid's wired.”

All offseason long, the Bears have stressed looking for players who want to compete and can bring more competition to the roster. Muhammad very clearly checks that box.

What Malik Muhammad is competing for

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf and Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. | David Banks-Imagn Images

With Nahshon Wright departing in free agency, Chicago had a big question mark at one boundary spot opposite Jaylon Johnson, as Tyrique Stevenson, who saw a reduced role last season because of lackluster play, was set to start there.

Muhammad now becomes Stevenson's stiffest competition for the job and has a realistic shot to secure it out of training camp.

In fact, we believe Muhammad has the second-best chance out of the Bears' 2026 draft picks to secure a starting job, with only safety Dillon Thieneman having better odds.