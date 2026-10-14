Montez Sweat Suspension Only Makes Bears' Need for Khalil Mack Stronger

The Bears' pass rush will take a major hit over the next two weeks with edge rusher Montez Sweat serving a suspension for violating the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substance Abuse Policy.

Whatever Sweat was taking actually seemed like much more of a hindrance than an enhancement, as he stumbled out of the gates to begin the season. That's a story for another day, though. He's still easily their top pass-rusher when he's on his game (although you could argue that Austin Booker has quickly closed that gap).

The Bears officially activated Shemar Turner on Tuesday, and he'll play a role in the pass-rush. However, they've also been a rumored destination for future Hall of Fame edge rusher Khalil Mack. The hypothetical of bringing the former fan favorite back to the Windy City now makes more sense than ever.

Khalil Mack would instantly be their top edge-rushing threat

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mack is still playing at an extremely high level. Despite everything else around him falling apart with the 0-5 Chargers, he's been a lone bright spot. The 36-year-old currently leads the team with 3 sacks and 5 TFLs.

However, with the sink rapidly sinking and Mack playing out a one-year deal, many have questioned whether they should trade him rather than lose him in free agency. They would also be doing him a solid by trading him to a contender. The Bears would make a lot of sense in that regard.

Meanwhile, the Bears' pass rush has performed better than expected to begin the season (before Sunday's game against Green Bay, anyway). However, on top of Sweat's suspension, they're also dealing with an injury to Dayo Odeyingbo. Ben Johnson confirmed that he'd miss a few weeks when speaking to reporters earlier today.

Mack probably wouldn't play against Atlanta if they were to pull off a move in the coming days, but he also wouldn't need a ton of time to get caught up to speed. He could potentially make a dent in the snap count for the team's Week 7 matchup against New England next Thursday.

Sweat's guarantees being voided also makes the move more palatable

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The money the Bears had tied up in the defensive line was virtually the only potential reason for pushback on the Mack conversation. However, Sweat's suspension voided all future guarantees on his contract. Chicago would save $21 million by cutting ties with him next offseason.

If Sweat were playing near the top of his game, they wouldn't have an issue paying that contract. He wouldn't be a cut candidate if he were living up to the contract. Unfortunately, Sweat's 2 sacks rank third on the team, and he's coming off a game in which he failed to make a dent in the box score against Green Bay's makeshift offensive line.

Sweat will have (at least) ten opportunities to prove his worth once he returns to the lineup. He's behind the 8-ball, though.

Meanwhile, Mack is playing out a one-year, $18 million deal. He'll conceivably command the same, if not a bit less, next offseason. If he can bring more impact than Sweat at a lesser price, that would be an easy decision for Chicago. Especially if it'd only take a fifth-round pick to get him in the building.

The idea of the Bears trading for Mack was a homerun last week. It's suddenly become a grand slam.