CHICAGO — Jeffery Simmons' romp through opposing backfields to quarterbacks continues. It apparently needs to because the Bears' offense suddenly needs all the help it can get.

Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense has to be especially grateful because without Simmons, Montez Sweat and blitzing defensive backs, there might have been some explaining to do Sunday. As it was, the Bears had a 21-13 ho-hum win over a 3-7 Saints team that plays most teams tough but manages to lose.

Simmons' three sacks brought his three-game Chicago total to five and obviously has opponents scrambling to do anything they can to slow him.

Good luck with that. He played with a brace on his left knee Sunday after a minor knee injury and still ravaged New Orleans' passing game.

"He's a momentum changer, swings the momentum in our favor a lot of times," Williams said. "So having him on the team, having him making plays for us, having him bringing the energy, having him lead, it's been awesome, it's been fun. It's been fun to be able to watch myself."

Jeffery Simmons grabbing Montez Sweat on the sideline after the Sweat sack pic.twitter.com/Q8TCDRZZQK — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️✶ (@_MarcusD3_) November 22, 2026

Montez Sweat's safety a key

Simmons had two sacks by halftime, then the last one for a 13-yard loss came when he basically threw Tyler Shough to the ground. It came a play after the two-minute warning and left the Saints in such poor down and distance they had to settle for a 51-yard field goal before trying an onside kick , one that went straight into Luther Burden's hands for the Bears win.

Simmons had flipped with defensive end Austin Booker and came from outside on the rush.

"At that point in the game to be on the same page with the rest of the front, coming off the edge, that moment it's always about for me to embrace it," Simmons said. "In my mind it's 'Let's go win this game.' You know, get our offense back the ball so they can go kneel it and call game.

Another look at the Jeffery Simmons move on the 3rd sack.



pic.twitter.com/njolPyUmcc — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️✶ (@_MarcusD3_) November 22, 2026

"It's not so much what I'm thinking about outside that moment. In that particular moment it was all right, go win this game for the team."

Booker moved inside to the 3-technique for that play after Simmons suggested it.

"That's what it is for us up front, where we don't have a selfish room and everyone wants to win a football game," Simmons said. "With us being on the same page, with us not having selfish guys in the room, that's what made that sack."

For all of last year and part of this season the Bears had the look of an explosive offense and an inconsistent defense. Simmons had brought a new dynamic. They're starting to look like Bears teams of old that could control opposing offenses with their rush. Their six sacks was a season high and brought the team total to 32.

They had an interception by Dillon Thieneman and a fumble recovery by Booker after a hit by Clark Phillips, who also had a sack. Cam Lewis also added a sack off a blitz.

The key sack without doubt was from Sweat for his first career safety. Shough held the ball too long near the end of the third quarter and the two points put the Bears up 21-10, making it a two-score game throughout the fourth quarter.

Sweat said he feels a bit rejuvenated with his college friend and All-Pro on the defensive front now taking up double teams, taking names and kicking QB rear.

"It's a race," Sweat said. "Who's going to get there first?

"Obviously he (Simmons) was getting a little faster than a couple of the other people."

Not on the safety, though Sweat's big tackle in the end zone let the Bears play comfortably ahead and continue to tee off.

Dennis Allen uh stanky leg attempt? pic.twitter.com/MlCmHh8djG — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️✶ (@_MarcusD3_) November 22, 2026

"The game is won in all three phases," Simmons said. "We know it don't matter where they get the ball at, as a defense we've got to draw the line.

"Especially when it really matters guys have got to make plays and that's what we did, across the field, across the board."

It's always a good thing to know someone besides Caleb Williams and the offense can take matters into their hands and win. However, they're going to need the offense to activate to a higher level on Thanksgiving at Detroit.

Jeffery Simmons said on his final sack he asked Austin Booker to switch so he could get a 1-on-1 with the RT. "When you don't have a selfish room, everyone wants to win a football game. I said 'Book let's switch on this one,' and he said let's do it." #Bears pic.twitter.com/sJKyGzQSas — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) November 22, 2026