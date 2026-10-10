Return of the Mack?: What Would Khalil Mack Bring to Bears' Defense?

The Bears' front office received a ton of flak for not making a big splash on the defensive line this offseason. Virtually everyone wanted them to win the Maxx Crosby sweepstakes (before we learned the Raiders' asking price, anyway), and many hoped they'd prioritize the position early in the draft.

However, they clearly felt like they had the right players in the room to pressure opposing quarterbacks. Their only "noteworthy" addition came via the sixth-round selection of DT Jordan van den Berg, who's played only 48 defensive snaps thus far. With one month in the books, it's difficult to argue with the results.

They have ten sacks through the first four games and have given up the third-fewest yards in the league. However, there has been ample speculation that they might still be looking to improve their front four on the trade market.

With the Chargers sitting at 0-4, some think the Bears could cash in on their misfortune and bring an old fan favorite back to Chicago. There might be an opportunity to get edge rusher Khalil Mack back into the fold.

Sep 13, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass as the offensive guard Tyrell Crosby (65) blocks Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Bears traded Mack to the Chargers in the 2022 offseason. It was Ryan Poles' first big move since becoming the Bears GM two months prior, and it was done in an obvious cap-saving move. He went on to make three straight Pro Bowls in Los Angeles.

Mack might now be 35 years old, but he's still playing at an incredibly high level. He has three sacks and five TFLs and is a lone bright spot for the Chargers on the defensive side of the ball.

However, with him playing out a one-year contract and the Chargers' season teetering on the brink, there is no reason to keep him around. CBS Sports reporter Jonathan Jones also reports that the Chargers would be expected to receive a fifth-round pick for his services.

If that proves to be true, the Bears should be all in on him. However, the question that bears asking is what type of impact he would bring to Chicago's defense.

Where would Khalil Mack fit in?

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive line Austin Booker (94) tackles New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, Chicago's defensive line is playing well to begin the season. You can't ever have enough good pass-rushers, though. The league's best defensive lines thrive with a rotation featuring waves of productivity. Adding Mack to the Bears' defense would be a huge step in the right direction for Chicago.

Mack is still a great run defender. Adding him would allow them to keep Austin Booker fresh for third downs. It would also allow them to deploy Dayo Odeyingbo on the interior, where he's been much more effective throughout his career, much more often. Odeyingbo could play from the interior nearly full-time (if they trust his ability to hold up in run defense, that is).

Booker has shown flashes opposite Montez Sweat, but he'd be even more effective as a situational edge rusher. Mack would not only be the every-down answer opposite Sweat, but he'd actually be the defender that opposing offenses would need to circle going into every game. That would also open up more opportunities for everyone else.

Should the Bears pull the trigger?

Sep 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) practices before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

My thought process is a lot similar to the one I had when the Bears landed him in 2018. Likewise, it's also similar to the thought process I had when they shipped Mack out of town (from the opposite perspective) four years later.

If you can get a future Hall of Famer who is still playing at an elite level, you do it ten times out of ten. The fact that they'd be able to land him for pennies on the dollar is icing on the cake.

The Bears drafted Zah Frazier in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he didn't play a snap for Chicago. 2026 fifth-round selection Keyshaun Elliott also has yet to see any action on defense. You obviously don't want to throw those picks away, but they're dart throws. Mack would provide a major impact for a potential Super Bowl push.

The question would then become whether he should finish his career in Chicago. That's a question for another day, though. They'll worry about that in the offseason, although it feels safe to assume they'd be interested in bringing him back for at least one more season if he wanted to run it back.

Adding Mack for the price they'd get him for would be nearly as big of a home run as it was eight years ago.