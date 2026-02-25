2026 NFL Mock Draft: Why Chicago Bears Keep Getting Linked to Same DT

The Chicago Bears keep seeing the same name in recent mock drafts.

In his second 2026 NFL mock draft, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks sent Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald to Chicago at No. 25 overall. The reasoning was straight to the point.

"McDonald's disruptive presence as a beefy defensive tackle would quickly help the Bears shore up a lackluster run defense."

Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald is an absolute load for any OL to deal with



I'm always on the lookout for a 3-down DT that can play next to Chris... unfortunately, McDonald is probably worth a Day 1 pick and shouldn't be there at 40 pic.twitter.com/QOH7dvxnLz — Ron Kopp Jr (@RonOnChiefs) February 15, 2026

Brooks is not alone in this opinion.

Multiple recent mock drafts have connected McDonald to the Bears at No. 25 overall. The trend reveals a league-wide read on Chicago’s biggest weakness.

The Bears' defense allowed five yards per carry during the 2025 season. That ranked fourth-worst in the NFL. No interior defensive tackle on the roster graded above a 55.0 run-defense mark, per Pro Football Focus.

That cannot continue if the Chicago Bears expect to contend deep into January.

McDonald’s profile addresses that issue directly. He posted a 91.2 PFF run-defense grade in 2025, leading all FBS defensive tackles. He recorded 17 run stops in his final college season. Those numbers reflect the kind of run-stuffing consistency the Bears desperately need.

This pick also aligns with how Chicago’s roster is trending.

Grady Jarrett turns 33 in April. Gervon Dexter Sr. is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Sooner or later, the Bears could have a bigger defensive tackle problem than they have right now.

General manager Ryan Poles has emphasized building through the trenches. It’s a philosophy that keeps showing up in mock projections.

McDonald is not viewed as a high-end pass rusher, and that’s OK. That’s not why the Bears would draft him. He wins with leverage and power at the point of attack. He occupies space and allows linebackers to run free. Translation? He’s a beast against the run.

That style matters in the NFC North, where the Lions, Packers, and Vikings can all run the ball.

The popularity of this projection suggests evaluators see the same problems that could prevent the Bears from reaching a Super Bowl ceiling. And it’s McDonald who could provide the structural improvement they need at the expense of highlight plays.

NFL mock drafts often scatter in February. That isn’t the case right now for the Chicago Bears. All signs are pointing to Kayden McDonald in Round 1.