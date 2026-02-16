Chicago Bears Land Interior Force in Latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft

With the 2025 season behind them and a shocking playoff berth in the rear-view mirror, the Chicago Bears enter the 2026 NFL Draft with a clear offseason priority to bolster the defense.

The Bears' defense lagged in stopping the run and generating pressure from its pass rush, which are critical areas that must improve to make the jump from a fun 2025 storyline to a legitimate 2026 Super Bowl contender.

General manager Ryan Poles takes one step toward accomplishing that goal in a new 2026 NFL Mock Draft from Fantasy Pros, which has the Bears landing Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald at No. 25 overall.

McDonald, a 6-foot-3, 326-pound interior defensive lineman, emerged as one of the nation's most disruptive run-stoppers in 2025, anchoring the Buckeyes front that routinely bullied offenses.

McDonald's ability to control the point of attack and absorb double teams are traits that would result in improved run defense, especially from Chicago's linebackers, who'd be able to attack running lanes without much interference.

Adding a high-caliber defensive lineman like Kayden McDonald would give coordinator Dennis Allen an anchor he'd be able to rely on against any running scheme.

Critics of McDonald point to his limited pass-rush, but in a draft class where edge rushers run deep into the second round, the Bears would be wise to find a top-shelf run defender with their first pick before prioritizing pass rush in the second and third rounds.

Remember: Poles has a lot of options to get after the quarterback in free agency, too.

Interestingly, the Chicago Bears don't make another pick in this two-round mock draft. Instead, the folks at Fantasy Pros have the Bears trading out of the second round with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In this mock trade, Chicago sends Kansas City picks 57, 239 and 241 for picks 74 and 93.

Depending on the depth of talent that's on the board at that point in the draft, adding another top-100 prospect just to slide down 17 spots is the kind of trade that might be too hard to pass up.

What's becoming clear in the recent batch of 2026 NFL mock drafts is this: The Bears are a team that's expected to go defensive line, whether it's a tackle or edge, at No. 25.