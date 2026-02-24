Ben Johnson Sends Clear Message About Bears WR DJ Moore at NFL Combine

The Chicago Bears are not wavering on their stance on veteran wide receiver DJ Moore.

For Bears Nation, it's a positive stance.

At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, head coach Ben Johnson addressed Moore's role and value to the offense, reinforcing the organization's confidence in its veteran pass-catcher.

"He probably knew all the roles of the receivers better than anybody else we had in that room," Johnson said. "The X, the Z, F, it really didn’t matter. He was a guy we knew we could count on. If guys go down, he can step in. There really wasn’t anything we shied away from in terms of the route tree that he could or could not do. I feel like the versatility is something that screams at you, the intelligence screams at you, and as Ryan alluded to in our last press conference, just the toughness, the durability. When you talk about a 17-plus game season, that’s where a player like that is really, really valuable."

Johnson emphasized Moore's toughness and ability to handle a high-volume of responsibilities. It's an endorsement that carries weight amid offseason trade speculation.

Moore's production dipped during stretches of the 2025 season while adjusting to life with more competition for targets. However, Johnson's comments suggest the coaching staff views that as part of the team's overall developmental arc rather than a regression.

In 2023, Moore was among the NFL's best wideouts. He totaled 1,364 receiving yards and was the anchor of the Bears' passing game.

Indeed, he hasn't had the same impact over the last two years with Caleb Williams under center, but no one can deny how clutch Moore was in 2025.

The Chicago Bears aren't signaling a reset at wide receiver. Instead, they appear committed to maximizing Moore with a refined offensive structure.

The Bears believe their offensive ceiling depends on Caleb Williams' growth. And that growth requires reliable veteran targets. Moore is one of those guys.

It appears Chicago plans to move forward with DJ Moore as a central figure in the offense. It's the right call.

The message at the 2026 NFL Combine was simple: The Bears trust DJ Moore.