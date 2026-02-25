Ben Johnson Delivers Strong Caleb Williams Update at NFL Combine

Finally, after decades of searching for a franchise quarterback, the Chicago Bears aren’t resetting at the game’s most important position this offseason. Caleb Williams has proven after two seasons that he is that guy, and unlike failed first-round QB selections before him, the Bears can proceed with confidence this offseason.

At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, head coach Ben Johnson confirmed that confidence.

“He worked his tail off throughout the whole season, and we saw immense improvement from the springtime all the way to the end of the year,” Johnson said. “I’m really looking forward to us coming back and not having to start from ground one with him. We will be able to be much further along than what we were a year ago.”

Johnson focused on Williams’ growth throughout their first season together. He emphasized improvement from spring through the end of the season. That signals internal belief in the developmental curve that Williams is on. And, it’s scary to imagine how good he can be after another year under Johnson's watch.

Williams experienced typical rookie turbulence in 2024 as he adjusted to the NFL game. In 2025, while not always perfect, the first overall pick showed the league why he was dubbed a generational prospect.

Caleb Williams threw his game-tying touchdown pass to Cole Kmet from 26.5 yards behind the line of scrimmage.



No quarterback since 2016 had completed a pass from a depth of more than 22 yards. #LARvsCHI | #DaBearspic.twitter.com/jsxuxm2pPp — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 19, 2026

Johnson’s comment about “not having to start from ground one” matters most to Bears fans, though.

Continuity accelerates offensive installation. The Bears will not spend OTAs re-teaching terminology. They can expand protections, build on route concepts, and layer in more advanced adjustments.

That evolution changes expectations for Caleb Williams and the team in 2026.

Williams set the Bears’ single-season passing record in 2025 but still fell short of the ever-elusive 4,000-yard passing mark in Chicago. It feels like a near-certainty that that won’t be a problem next year.

The Chicago Bears’ ceiling depends on Williams taking the jump from a breakout second season to an MVP candidate in Year 3. The NFC North will be a heavyweight fight once again, and Chicago can’t rely on a league-leading takeaways total to stay in the hunt. They’ll need Iceman to deliver knockout blows early in games.

The Bears enter 2026 believing their quarterback’s foundation is stronger than it was one year ago. It’s one thing to say it. Now, it’s on Williams to prove it.