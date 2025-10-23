6 bold Bears predictions for second half of 2025 season
The 2025 NFL season has a long way to go yet, but the Chicago Bears have to be feeling pretty good about their 4-2 record. Winners of four in a row, including two impressive wins over the Cowboys and Commanders, the Bears are skyrocketing up NFL Week 8 power rankings as they prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens may be 1-5 but will prove a tough opponent with Lamar Jackson expected to return from injury.
It's an exciting time for the Bears and their snakebitten fanbase, and the hype around this team will go to the moon if they can win in Week 8 and push their win streak to five games, which would equal their longest streak since 2006. Yes, the same season that saw the Bears make a run to the Super Bowl.
With the Bears on the cusp of proving themselves to be legit, let's make some bold predictions for the rest of this season.
1. The Bears will push their win streak to eight
The Bears may be big underdogs to the 1-win Ravens, but I think they will prevail whether Lamar Jackson returns for the game or not. From there, they have two winnable games against the Bengals and Giants before their rematch with the Vikings, who played the spoiler in Chicago's season opener. A lot of things would have to go Chicago's way to push their win streak to eight games, but the way they're playing right now, I can't count them out of any of those games.
2. Caleb Williams will be an MVP finalist
He may be struggling at the moment, but Williams has already provided a handful of signature moments and big wins for this Bears team. It feels like he's on the edge of putting it all together and seeing his production explode. With a strong second-half of the season, expect Williams' name to be near the top of the list when it comes time to vote on the 2025 MVP.
3. The Bears will finish at 12-5 and second place in the NFC North
How's this for a bold prediction? One year after a dismal 5-12 finish, the Bears pull a complete 180 and earn a Wild Card spot. While 12-5 would be more than enough to win most divisions, the NFC North is an absolute juggernaut with every team currently at or above .500. The Lions will, at this rate, finish with 14 or 15 wins again while I have the Packers topping out at 11.
4. The defense racks up 40 total takeaways
In 2018, the Chicago Bears featured a dominant defense that took the ball away a league-leading 36 times. In 2025, I think they will beat that mark. They're already on pace for 45 takeaways on the season, but I think they'll miss that mark by just a bit while still finishing at the top of the NFL.
5. Jake Moody takes over Cairo Santos' job
Santos is practicing again according to the Chicago Bears Tuesday injury report, but it remains to be seen just how healthy he is. A thigh injury is to a kicker what a shoulder injury would be to a quarterback, and the coaches may not yet trust him to return for Week 8, which would mark Moody's third-consecutive start.
Moody has already shown nerves of steel by kicking the game-winner in Week 6 during rainy conditions and is 8/9 on field goal attempts for the Bears. If he gets another start and stays consistent, I don't know if the Bears can go back to Santos. You have to ride the hot hand, and no kicker is hotter than Moody right now.
6. Both Rome Odunze and Caleb Williams set franchise records
While it's unlikely that Odunze will beat Brandon Marshall's franchise record of 1,508 receiving yards in a season, he's on pace for 14 receiving touchdowns, which would just beat the 13-touchdown mark set by Dick Gordon in 1970. As for Williams, his pedestrian Week 7 outing has knocked him off course for becoming Chicago's first 4,000-yard, 30-touchdown passer, but as I said in my second bold prediction, I see a huge turnaround coming over the second half of the season that gets him over both of those marks. Maybe not by much, but he will still get it done.