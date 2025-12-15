Bears' injury updates could derail race for NFC North crown

The Chicago Bears may have already caught a huge break in their upcoming rematch with the Green Bay Packers, but they have injury concerns of their own to worry about. Second-year receiver Rome Odunze, who was a last-second injury scratch in Week 15, aggravated his foot injury during pregame warmups on Sunday and may not be ready to go anytime soon. In fact, head coach Ben Johnson went so far as to say that they may need to 'protect him from himself' by keeping Odunze sidelined for a couple of weeks.

Ben Johnson said "all options are on the table" regarding Rome Odunze's foot injury and whether the team will shut him down for a stretch of time to get him healthy, ready for a potential playoff run.



To be clear, the Bears can't afford to put Odunze on injured reserve. He would be out for a minimum of four weeks if they placed him on IR, which would run into the playoffs, should the Bears qualify. If they feel that Odunze needs extended rest, they could simply leave him inactive for the next two games and bring him back for the season finale, which could very well be a win-or-go-home game.

While Johnson's injury update on Odunze looks far from promising, the injury suffered by rookie receiver Luther Burden III seems to be less serious, with Johnson describing it as "day by day". While it's encouraging to know that it won't be a long-term issue, even the risk of not having Burden for Saturday's matchup with the Packers is worrisome.

Control of the NFC North is what's at stake on Saturday, and winning the division is Chicago's best bet at making the postseason in a surprisingly competitive NFC. While the Packers make for an easier opponent without superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons, they're no pushovers, and they have far more experience in meaningful December football than the Bears. Beating them at full strength is difficult enough; beating them without two of their top playmakers will be a tall order, indeed.

General manager Ryan Poles was criticized by some when he drafted tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, considering how many playmakers the Bears already had. But with multiple injuries now to two key pass catchers, it's looking like Poles made the right choice. Injuries are an unfortunate part of football, but the Bears have plenty of talent to work with, even if both Odunze and Burden are sidelined for Week 16.

