A Maxx Crosby Trade Appears Imminent and the Bears Are Named as a Team to Watch

Maxx Crosby has been the subject of trade discussions over much of the past month. However, those conversations have heated up considerably over the past few weeks.

In his column outlining what he heard at the NFL Scouting Combine, SI's Albert Breer said that he believes Crosby is going to be dealt, and it could happen as soon as this week. He also said that the Chicago Bears are one of seven teams keeping tabs on his availability.

Of note, three of those teams are in the AFC. While we occasionally see teams trade star players within the conference (like the Cowboys did last year by trading Micah Parsons to Green Bay), conventional wisdom usually says to get as far away as possible. If the Raiders have any hope of competing for a Super Bowl anytime soon, they probably would like to avoid running into a motivated game-wrecker in January.

Breer also predicted that the Raiders probably wouldn't receive the desired compensation that they are looking for. That's great news for the Bears, as they were reportedly looking for two first-rounders and then some.

The Raiders want at least two 1st-round picks and a premium player in any potential Maxx Crosby trade package, per @AdamSchefter.



Las Vegas hopes not to move Crosby, but, if he asks out, they could envision a similar deal the Cowboys received from the Packers for Micah Parsons. pic.twitter.com/McVAW5rj3q — Evan Sidery (@esidery) February 18, 2026

That type of compensation is just not worth it for a 29-year-old edge rusher coming off knee surgery, even one as dominant as Crosby. However, a trade centering around one first-round pick and a future day two pick would be well worth the price of admission.

Notably, the Raiders have also been tabbed as a potential landing spot for Tremaine Edmunds. I personally think he would be cut to save $15 million if they don't find a willing trade partner. They also desperately need a receiver, and DJ Moore's future has been in question since midseason.

The Bears get a superstar EDGE.

The Raiders get a WR1.



Should Chicago & Las Vegas make this trade to send Mad Maxx to the Windy City? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Q8rcvPAZmZ — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 2, 2026

While I've been an avid supporter of Moore, I find it difficult to see how the Bears would keep his contract on the books while also absorbing Crosby's. I think trading him there to give Fernando Mendoza a quality safety blanket (a role Moore is used to playing for young QBs) makes a lot of sense for both parties.

I'd be all for a trade that would send Moore, Edmunds, and the 25th pick to the Raiders for Crosby. I'd even be okay if they were to add their 2027 third-round pick on top of it (again, I think Edmunds is as good as gone, so his value isn't factoring in much here).

While I think the Bears should avoid getting in a bidding war for his services, they do have some assets that they're willing to offload to help their cause. Those same assets would also significantly lower their cap hit, making it more feasible for them to acquire the five-time Pro Bowler.