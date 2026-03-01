Tremaine Edmunds Expected to Have Strong Trade Value for Bears

In a long-expected move, the Chicago Bears granted Tremaine Edmunds permission to seek a trade last week. While he had arguably his best season as a Bear in 2025, the Bears are forced to navigate a salary cap situation that could soon become tricky, especially with the official NFL cap number being slightly lower than expected. And that's not even getting into the massive contract extension that Caleb Williams will likely earn next year.

What this means for the Bears is that they can no longer afford the captain of their defense and his $15 million cap hit in 2026. Some fans and analysts don't expect much interest from NFL teams in a trade for a player who will likely be released this month, and that makes sense. Why dole out a draft pick for a player when he may be freely available soon?

The problem with waiting for Edmunds to hit free agency is that an interested team would then have to outbid 30 other NFL clubs. Additionally, one team could make a last-second trade offer of a cheap, Day 3 pick, and if that's the only offer on the table, the Bears would likely take it. That's why NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler is bullish on Edmund's trade value. In his latest column for ESPN, giving the latest buzz, news, and rumors from the NFL Combine, Fowler mentioned Edmunds as someone who should have 'strong trade value' this offseason.

"One player who has strong trade value and a decent chance to be dealt is Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds," Fowler writes. "The Titans, Raiders, and Giants are among teams interested in high-end linebackers, and they like Edmunds, who's only 27 despite eight years in the league. He was granted permission to seek a trade earlier this week."

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

What return could the Bears get for Tremaine Edmunds?

This would be a best-case scenario for the Bears. Fowler listed three teams that all need an infusion of veteran leadership and talent on their defense, and it only takes two to create a bidding war. Of course, a linebacker on a pricey contract won't likely fetch a first-round pick, but a third-round pick would probably get a deal done, and the Bears may even be able to squeeze a second-round pick out of a team that's desperate enough.

Remember, Edmunds is only 27 years old but already has eight years of experience. That is a rare combination of youth and veteran leadership that is perfect for a rebuilding team. Teams like the Raiders and Giants have the cap space to handle Edmund's contract easily, and he's still young enough that he could still be a key piece of their defense by the time they're ready to compete for the playoffs.

The Bottom Line

Edmunds has always been a controversial player in Chicago. He was signed to a hefty contract that he never quite lived up to, and was asked to replace fan-favorite linebacker Roquan Smith. But the fact is that he was a key part of Chicago's defense, and his departure radically alters the Bears' defensive plans. However, the strain from this loss can be dulled somewhat if the Bears get some solid trade compensation in return.