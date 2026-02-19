The Reported Compensation For a Maxx Crosby Trade Would Be a Hard No For the Bears

First off, Maxx Crosby is an undeniably elite player. He's one of the league's premier pass-rushers and is on a Hall of Fame trajectory. It should require a haul to land him via a trade. It should be a blockbuster.

Speculation over a potential Maxx Crosby trade has never been more rampant. Jay Glazer recently reported that he doesn't think he will be back in Las Vegas for the 2026 NFL season. With him and Caleb Williams having a spirited Kumbaya on his podcast, The Rush, yesterday, Chicago has been named as one of the most popular landing spots.

While I'd be thrilled if the Bears were to land Crosby, the amount of compensation they would reportedly have to give up gives me pause. Adam Schefter reported that the conversation would begin with giving up two first-round picks and a premium player.

The Raiders want at least two 1st-round picks and a premium player in any potential Maxx Crosby trade package, per @AdamSchefter.



Las Vegas hopes not to move Crosby, but, if he asks out, they could envision a similar deal the Cowboys received from the Packers for Micah Parsons. pic.twitter.com/McVAW5rj3q — Evan Sidery (@esidery) February 18, 2026

I know you might be thinking, 'Well, what did you expect for a player of Crosby's caliber?' Well, that's mostly fair. It really wasn't far from my level of expectations, but I still don't think they should give up two first-round picks.

That's compensation is roughly the same as what the Packers gave up for Micah Parsons in August. In fact, it might even be a bit more, depending on how you view Kenny Clark at this stage of his career (I personally would consider him a bit less than 'premium'). To be fair, I thought the Packers won that trade by a landslide, but I also view Clark as a mid-tier starter at best.

Parsons and Crosby both provide similar impacts as game-wreckers off the edge, but Crosby will be 29 at the beginning of the 2026 NFL season. Parsons turns 27 in May. Him being three years older is significant when it comes to this conversation.

Notably, it would also be similar to what Chicago gave up for Khalil Mack ahead of the 2018 season (minus the premium player). On top of Chicago giving up two first-round picks, they actually moved up from the third round to the second round in 2020 and turned a sixth-rounder into a fifth through the deal. Mack was 27 at the time and had even better accolades than Crosby at that point in his career.

What type of compensation would I like the Bears to give up?

I would be all for giving up this year's first-round pick, next year's second-round pick, and DJ Moore. I also think a first, two third-rounders, and Moore makes sense. While I've been a staunch DJ Moore supporter, I think he would make a lot of sense for both sides.

The Raiders desperately need some help at the receiver position, and Moore would be a great candidate to become Fernando Mendoza's safety net. Meanwhile, I really don't think the Bears can endure a massive cap hit for both players. Even after a down year, Moore also fits the billing of being a 'premium' player. It would make a lot of sense for both sides.

Are the Bears a Maxx Crosby away from a Super Bowl win? If you could place him on this year's squad, I think you could definitely make that argument. The defensive tackle position would still be a weakness, but he would cover up a lot of their weaknesses there. That opinion doesn't hold much weight with all five of their safeties set to hit free agency. Nahshon Wright will also be a loss at cornerback if they're unable to re-sign him. They also need some reinforcements virtually everywhere else on the defensive side of the ball.

I understand the Raiders are aiming for the stars with their superstar player. However, the Bears shouldn't mortgage two first-rounders and then some on one player, even one as dominant as Crosby.

Again, I'd love the Bears to trade for the five-time Pro Bowler. It would have to be for the right price, though.