AFC Contender Named a Top Potential Landing Spot For DJ Moore

DJ Moore has been the subject of trade conversations since midway through the 2025 NFL season. He got passed up by Rome Odunze early on in the year, and both Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland earned increased looks from Caleb Williams down the stretch.

Rumblings of a potential move have really started to heat up after how Chicago's season ended (with his effort coming into question on their final offensive play against the Rams). It's been highly speculated that he could be involved in a potential trade that would bring Maxx Crosby to the Bears.

While I've been in the pro DJ Moore camp, I've always understood that perspective. The Raiders will select Fernando Mendoza with the first pick, and it will be their mission to ensure that he has a soft landing spot. Moore's no stranger to being a safety net for a young quarterback, and he would be a welcome addition in that regard.

More importantly, from the Bears' perspective, I honestly also don't see how they'd be able to absorb Crosby's remaining contract without offloading Moore's. It doesn't seem plausible with the other needs across their roster (and Moore being somewhat of a luxury in a crowded receiver room).

It was previously unclear what the market would be like for DJ Moore, as teams would have to be willing to take on a hefty contract. Some people connected dots to the Bills, as their new head coach, Joe Brady, was Moore's offensive coordinator in Carolina and has spoken highly of him in the past. However, that was nothing more than speculation.

We've recently gotten some smoke about another team that could be interested in Moore, though. NFL insider Jonathan Jones mentioned that the New England Patriots are a team to keep an eye on in the DJ Moore sweepstakes.

That would be an interesting destination for Moore. You'd have to think that he'd welcome a move to New England over going to Vegas, where he would have to endure another rebuild (especially with them offloading their best player in the process). He wouldn't have that issue with the Patriots, who represented the AFC in the Super Bowl in Mike Vrabel's first year at the helm there.

It's also easy to see why New England would be happy to add Moore to their receiver room. There are a lot of question marks about Stefon Diggs' future with an ongoing court case surrounding an assault allegation from his former personal chef.

They have a few serviceable receivers on the depth chart behind Diggs, including Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Demario Douglas, and Kyle Williams. However, none of them has established themselves as true threats on the perimeter. They're great depth players, but lack the overall impact that Moore would provide.

I'd be surprised if Chicago received more than a fourth-round pick in return for Moore, and that's what would make a move especially tantalizing for a team like New England. They've got a clear Super Bowl window with Drake Maye on his rookie contract and a need for a playmaker at the receiver position.

Meanwhile, the Bears also have a clear window for a run. However, their glaring weaknesses are elsewhere. I still firmly believe Moore has more gas left in the tank, but the move would make a lot of sense from both perspectives.