Maxx Crosby Trade Proposal Sends Bears' DJ Moore, Picks to Raiders

A hypothetical blockbuster involving the Chicago Bears and Maxx Crosby is making the rounds, and this one comes with a steep price tag.

FanDuel posted a proposed trade scenario on X, asking, “Who says no?”

Here’s the breakdown of the trade:

Bears receive:

Maxx Crosby

Raiders receive:

2026 first-round pick (No. 25)

2026 third-round pick (No. 89)

DJ Moore

It’s a bold and costly hypothetical for the Bears, and it raises some serious roster-building questions for Chicago.

What Maxx Crosby Would Give the Bears

Crosby remains one of the NFL’s most disruptive edge defenders. Pairing him with Montez Sweat would instantly create one of the league’s most dangerous pass-rush duos.

If there’s one need that’s consistently been tied to the Bears this offseason, it’s pass rusher. And Crosby might be the best one who becomes available over the next few weeks.

On pure football value, Crosby fits the Bears’ needs like a glove.

The Cost: More Than Just Draft Capital for the Chicago Bears

The inclusion of DJ Moore dramatically tips the scales of this hypothetical trade in the Raiders' favor.

Moore has been a foundational piece of Chicago’s offense and one of Williams’ top weapons over the last two seasons, even if his production has lagged. Moving him would not only thin out the receiving corps but also shift resources away from Williams, who’s the top priority during this Bears’ rebuild.

Add in a first- and third-round pick, and the deal becomes a significant long-term gamble and potentially an overpay for the Bears.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Would Bears GM Ryan Poles Make This Move?

General manager Ryan Poles has been disciplined with NFL draft capital. A trade like this would represent an aggressive move into win-now mode.

It’s also worth noting that FanDuel’s post is hypothetical. There’s no indication that this framework is being discussed by the Las Vegas Raiders or the Bears, even though rumors of an incoming Crosby trade are heating up.

But it’s still a fun exercise.

If the Bears were to enter a Maxx Crosby sweepstakes, the cost would likely begin with at least one first-rounder. Perhaps this is the only kind of trade that could pry him away from the Raiders. And if that’s the case, it’ll be up to Poles to determine its fairness

The question isn’t whether Crosby would massively improve the Chicago Bears’ defense. It’s whether Poles is willing to pay that much to find out.