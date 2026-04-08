Bears Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Land All-Pro Edge Rusher With 125.5 Career Sacks

With the 2026 NFL Draft just a few weeks away, adding an edge rusher remains a priority for the Chicago Bears. As a result, the team should be exploring any and all avenues to add to the position, and that includes trades.

Sure, the Bears are likely to draft an edge rusher later this month, but simply depending on a rookie to make the kind of impact the team needs is a risky proposition and Chicago should fortify its room with a veteran addition via trade or free agency.

That's why CBS Sports' Garrett Podell says the Bears should try and pull off a blockbuster trade for Cleveland Browns superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett.

"Teams that should be interested: Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers," Podell wrote.

"Myles Garrett's trade value has never been higher after he registered an NFL record 23.0 sacks in 2025 and won his second NFL Defensive Player of the Year award," Podell added. "Garrett's 125.5 sacks are the second-most in a player's first nine seasons all-time behind only Hall of Famer Reggie White's 137.5, and he averages the most sacks per game (0.94) in NFL history, minimum 50 games played."

Garrett needs no introduction. He's the best edge rusher in the NFL and would immediately take Chicago's defense to another level. His 4.5 sacks against the Bears in 2021 were a franchise record at the time, (he's since broke it with five in a game in Week 8 vs. the Patriots last season) and he was instrumental in Chicago finishing with one net passing yard, a franchise low, in the 26-6 win. If he becomes available via trade, Chicago should stop at nothing to acquire him.

Is Myles Garrett available for trade?

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Trade speculation surrounding Garrett heated up recently when the Browns modified his contract, which made it easier to move via trade, as Jason Fitzgerald from Over The Cap pointed out.

However, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo later reported that the Browns are "adamant" they aren't trading Garrett, and general manager Andrew Berry publicly stated that the team wasn't interested in dealing him.

"If we wanted to trade Myles, we wouldn't have needed to make a contract adjustment," Berry said. "So it doesn't have anything to do with that."

"Myles is a career Brown," he added. "He is one of the faces of our organization. I think we've been very clear both past and present in terms of our feelings. I understand all the questions. I'll be honest, I don't really want to waste a ton more breath on the topic."

While the door is currently closed on the Browns trading Garrett, we also know that things can change quickly in the NFL.

History suggests the Browns don't have a good chance to turn things around in the current rebuild and if the losing continues, Garrett could very well get frustrated to the point he requests another trade like he did in 2025.