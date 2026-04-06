Bears Predicted to Solve Edge Rusher Woes by Adding Projected $6.7 Million Free Agent

The Chicago Bears should not be done in free agency.

As has been the case for pretty much the entire league, the Bears have been very quiet since the early stages of free agency, which remains a concern because Chicago still has needs to address, especially on defense.

But we should see a strong second wave of free agency following the 2026 NFL Draft, as teams will be looking to shore up anything they failed to do earlier in the offseason.

For the Bears, multiple positions need to be taken care of, with edge rusher being one of, if not the most important.

Bears predicted to sign Cameron Jordan

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

One player who will find a home after the 2026 NFL Draft is New Orleans Saints free-agent defensive end Cameron Jordan, who was predicted to land with Chicago by FanSided's Austen Bundy.

"The New Orleans Saints are shedding contracts and aging veterans. Cam Jordan unfortunately falls under both categories despite his strong 2025 season (10.5 sacks)," Bundy said. "He would cost too much and anchor the team with too much term in a new deal but a contender should make the investment to get over the hump."

"The Bears are one pass rusher away from having a fearsome defense and pairing Jordan with Montez Sweat would make offensive lines around the league shudder," Bundy added.

Would Cameron Jordan leave the Saints?

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After spending 15 seasons in New Orleans, it would be weird to see Jordan playing for anyone else.

However, the former All-Pro and 8-time Pro Bowler has made it quite clear that is something he is willing to do.

"Of course, I'd love to be in New Orleans, but at the same time, if the cents doesn't make sense, then we have to find our own path," Jordan said.

Jordan's comment clearly points to a money issue and it's not hard to see where that issue comes from.

The veteran made a little over $6 million last season, but after rebounding following two lackluster seasons in a row with 10.5 sacks in 2025, Jordan is looking for a raise.

Spotrac projects a one-year, $6.8 million contract, but we'd guess he'll want at least a few million more, which is understandable after what he put on tape last season.

Bears Should Sign Cam Jordan

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Jordan, who already has a ton of experience playing under Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, makes sense for the Bears, and for multiple reasons.

For starters, he offers a much-needed upgrade as a running mate for Montez Sweat.

The Bears simply can't depend on Dayo Odeyingbo after an injury-shortened 2025 campaign that also saw him tally just one sack in eight contests.

Adding Jordan makes the Bears less reliant on a bounce-back year from Odeyingbo, who is a total wild card, and would give Chicago a fortified room when including Austin Booker and whichever edge rusher the Bears draft.

Jordan is also a consummate pro and a strong leader in the locker room, which will make the Bears' culture even stronger than it is already, and he's an ideal mentor for younger players.

One issue for the Bears is their awful cap space situation that has them just barely above water at $243,078, but general manager Ryan Poles should be able to find a way to make it work after Chicago inevitably frees up more money.