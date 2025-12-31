Bears' Caleb Williams refutes Week 18 finale vs. Lions being meaningless

Sunday's regular-season finale at Soldier Field is meaningless for the Chicago Bears but also ... meaningful?

If the NFC North champion Bears beat the eliminated Detroit Lions, they will clinch the No. 2 seed in the conference playoffs. That means a home game in the first round of the playoffs, against the familiar foe Green Bay Packers.

The Bears beat the Packers in Chicago just two weeks ago. And at home this season hey are 6-1, compared to only 5-4 on the road.

Ben Johnson's Bears can't move up in the standings against the Lions, but quarterback Caleb Williams believes there is much to play for nonetheless.

"We're playing to win," Williams said this week, echoing the sentiments of Johnson in his approach vs. the Lions.

The Bears planned on this game being important to them in an attempt to clinch the NFC's top seed, but those hopes were dashed in a heart-breaking 42-38 loss to the 49ers in San Francisco Sunday night. Despite that result, Williams is convinced his team has served notice that they are a legitimate contender in the NFC Playoffs.

"I think we've proven who we are," Williams said. "We'll fight, and I think we're a team to be reckoned with. I'm excited for this next game. I'm excited to go back and watch this film and figure out how we can do better, how we can put up more points, and how we can be more efficient on offense for moments like this. Because we may see this team again, and we may see other offenses again that are very similar and things like that. So like I said, I'm excited for what's to come in that sense. We're a team that's going to fight, and I think we've proven that."

The Bears haven't won a playoff game since the 2010 season.

