One overlooked reason why the Bears can make a Super Bowl run

The Chicago Bears remain one of the most polarizing teams in the NFL this year, even though a wild Week 16 slate of games propelled the Bears back to the playoffs. They're 11-4, they've defeated two of the best teams in the NFC in recent weeks, but they're still not getting the respect they deserve, even as they've already overcome extremely long odds to make the playoffs. Fans and analysts alike keep waiting for the "same ol' Bears" to make an appearance, and the very idea of Chicago making a Super Bowl run is laughed off.

However, the possibility of the Bears taking home the appropriately named George S. Halas Trophy and representing the NFC in Super Bowl LX is not as far-fetched as some people may think. Is it probable? No, but a reasonable, realistic path to this future exists for one overlooked reason.

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The whole of the Bears is greater than the sum of their parts

Some teams are built entirely around one superstar, and if that player has a poor game or goes down with an injury, the team struggles. Look at the Packers, who are not expected to make any noise in the playoffs after Micah Parsons' season-ending ACL injury. This is not how the Bears have built their roster, however, and that's a huge credit to general manager Ryan Poles.

This is not to say that some players are not more important than others, but the fact of the matter is that when the Bears win a close game, it's never the same person who showed up in the clutch. Last week, in a sensational comeback victory over the Packers, it was undrafted rookie receiver Jahdae Walker, in his first NFL start, who hauled in a difficult 4th-and-goal touchdown pass in the corner of the endzone to send the game to overtime.

OH MY JAHDAE 🤯🤯🤯



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/LY0ur1XQUH — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 21, 2025

In Week 13, the run game carried a struggling passing game past the Eagles. The week before that, Caleb Williams overcame a costly error in the first half to beat the Steelers. In Week 11, Cairo Santos hit multiple clutch field goals to overcome the Vikings. And the list goes on: Colston Loveland in Week 9, Jake Moody in Week 6, Josh Blackwell in Week 4.

The Bears are a team in the truest sense of the word

No matter who's struggling in a given game, someone rises to the occasion, and that's a sign of excellent coaching. These players know their assignments and execute them every week, even if not always at the same time. But they never give up on a game, and they don't give up on each other or point fingers when a game isn't going well.

This makes the Bears a team in the truest sense of the word, and that's what makes them a legitimate threat to every NFC team in the 2025 playoffs. They can beat any team on any given Sunday, and no one knows who the hero will be to make the play of the game.

To reiterate, it's still unlikely that the Bears will reach the Super Bowl. The road ahead is tough, and they have not yet faced the two biggest conference powerhouses: the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. But a narrow path to the Super Bowl remains open for the Bears, and that's just a fact. Bet against them at your own risk.

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

