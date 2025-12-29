4 biggest winners from Bears' heartbreaking 42-38 loss to 49ers

With the No. 1 seed in the NFC still up for grabs for both teams in the Week 17 edition of Sunday Night Football, the Chicago Bears roared out in front of the San Francisco 49ers on the first play of the game. Linebacker T.J. Edwards caught a tipped pass and ran it all the way back for a touchdown, and the offense took it from there.

What followed was potentially the best game of the NFL season for any team as the Bears and 49ers traded big plays and touchdowns throughout the game, but the 49ers struck last and won 42-38. Caleb Williams marched the Bears down the field for one last attempt at a win, but came up just short on a tough throw into the endzone.

Losing a game like this hurts, but the Bears can hold their heads high knowing they took an elite 49ers squad to the very brink. With that in mind, and despite the loss, here are the biggest winners from this one.

1. Caleb Williams

The second-year quarterback played arguably the best game of his young career on Sunday night. There were a couple of throws that Williams wanted back, but everyone saw exactly why he was the consensus first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He completed 25 of 42 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns, good for a 100.3 passer rating. Williams was surgical, he was smart, and he showed off his vastly improved deep ball accuracy.

In case it wasn't obvious yet, the Bears have their first franchise quarterback since Sid Luckman.

Burden BOMB 💣



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/gvXYB04AW9 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 29, 2025

2. D'Andre Swift

Many Bears fans and analysts, myself included, owe D'Andre Swift an apology. Last year may have been a poor showing from the veteran running back, but he's revitalized his career in 2025 and played one of his best games of the season on Sunday night. Swift carried the rock just nine times but picked up 54 yards and two touchdowns, including one that should be considered for Kyle Brandt's "Angry Runs" scepter.

3. Colston Loveland

When the Bears selected Loveland with the tenth overall pick back in April, not many people liked it. Tyler Warren was seen as the best tight end in this class and was still on the board. But after 17 weeks of football, Loveland has completely flipped the script and has arguably been the most impactful offensive rookie.

Loveland finished with a team-high 10 targets, hauling in six of them for 94 yards and a touchdown, including this absolute dagger from Williams on a free play.

4. Luther Burden

With Rome Odunze out again and DJ Moore limited with an illness that is raging through the Bears offense, rookie Luther Burden seized the opportunity in front of him and put on an absolute clinic, finishing with eight catches for 138 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, Burden's career-best game ended in a potential nightmare scenario. On the game's final play, Burden was slow to get up and had to be carted back to the locker room.

We won't know more about this injury until tomorrow at the very earliest, but this would be a devastating loss for a Chicago team that is already light on healthy receivers.

Luther had the celebration ready 😂 pic.twitter.com/RsHjO9s1Mf — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 29, 2025

