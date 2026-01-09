Bears' defenders have the perfect response to Packers' grudge against Austin Booker

The Bears and Packers have always shared one of the league's most heated rivalries, but it has seemingly gotten an adrenaline shot with the Bears' recent ascension. The feud got renewed with Ben Johnson taking a playful jab at Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur during his introductory press conference.

Their Week 16 matchup in Chicago genuinely seemed to further the divide, and that was partially due to Bears pass-rusher Austin Booker knocking Packers' QB Jordan Love out of the game with a concussion. The fact that they lost heartbreakingly certainly didn't help mend those fences, either.

The Packers appear eager to (attempt to) get their revenge for the loss. A few key members of Green Bay's offense didn't hold back their feelings about Booker, either.

This season has revived the #Packers-#Bears rivalry... so part three coming in the playoffs for just the third time ever feels right. https://t.co/ivcCFDk3Bx pic.twitter.com/5BobIkuasT — Cameron Ezeir (@EzeirCameron) January 7, 2026

I honestly didn't see any fault in Christian Watson's response. He gave Chicago some good bulletin board material, but that's the rivalry, after all.

Josh Jacobs' response, on the other hand, was asinine. A lot of Packer players took the hit personally, and you're going to go out there and defend your brother? Is that supposed to be a threat?

Those mighty words made their way back to the locker room and the boogeyman himself. Booker had a hilarious response to their proclamation when speaking to Marquee Sports reporter Nicholas Moreano.

"I mean, I don’t know, maybe they should have done something last game," Booker said. When asked if they took issue with the hit in the moment, he also added "Yeah, then they would have done something, so I mean, even if they tried to do something, obviously it didn’t work out, so we’ll see."

Jaquan Brisker had a similar response to Jacobs comments.

"Yeah, obviously, they are going to take it to heart," Brisker said. "You know, their quarterback got hurt. They probably thought we did it intentional or maybe their coaches, ‘Oh, they hit him on, they’re trying to take him out the game or whatever.’ Honestly, that’s bulletin material right there. I mean, obviously, if he [Jacobs] was so mad, he would have did something during the game after he got hurt."

Do you know why the Packers' offensive line (or big, bad, Josh Jacobs) didn't put a target on Booker's helmet on December 20?

Because they knew it wasn't a dirty play. They all saw it live. It replayed a handful of times on the gigantic TVs at the top of both sides of the end zone, and they had a break in action to watch it. And if they didn't, Green Bay's defense, backup offense, and entire coaching staff had a front row seat to it. Word would travel fast if the starting QB got taken out with an egregious hit.

Word didn't travel fast because Love lowered his helmet, and that's why he was knocked out of the game. How was Booker supposed to know that Love was going to lower his helmet at the last second?

The reason the Packers are using it as motivation after the fact is simple. They're looking for an edge. They're looking for any added motivation they can find in a loser-goes-home game. More power to them, I guess?

The most ironic part about the situation is that there was only one dirty play in the second matchup, and it didn't come from a Bears player. Packers' cornerback Keisean Nixon was the actual guilty party. The cover man completely blindsided DJ Moore, who was 20+ yards away from the ball, when the receiver had his back turned.

I hope every Bears player remembers this cheap shot on DJ Moore by Keisean Nixon pic.twitter.com/PnltgKpJl8 — Depressed Bears Fan (@DepBearsFan) January 8, 2026

I wonder if the Bears have a dart board in the locker room with Nixon's face on it, too?