Bears' new signing has epic 4-word message for the fans
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles made a somewhat surprising move Wednesday morning by signing a former nemesis in defensive back C.J. Gardner Johnson, first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Gardner-Johnson, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, had visited the Bears on Tuesday and is now on the active roster.
Though surprising, this is a move that makes a lot of sense for Chicago. With this signing, the Bears fill the Kyler Gordon void at the slot corner position, a role that Gardner-Johnson has played before. Incidentally, the last time he played as a full-time slot corner was in New Orleans under Dennis Allen, who is now his defensive coordinator.
Fans might be skeptical of the impact Gardner-Johnson can make, however. The Bears play a game in just four days and Gardner-Johnson has yet to even practice with his new team. Can he really step into the starting lineup and reliably fill Kyler Gordon's shoes? Apparently, Gardner-Johnson has a four-word message for anyone who thinks he won't be able to hit the ground running in Dennis Allen's defense, as reported by CHGO's Adam Hoge.
The Bears need more of this attitude to carry the team through tough times
A bit cocky, perhaps, but that is exactly what this Bears team needs. With its plethor of injuries, this Bears squad is on the ropes right now, especially in the secondary. They need guys who can not only step up and play unexpected minutes but be confident that they will exceed expectations and help this team continue to win.
Now it's true that too much of this attitude can be a bad thing. Gardner-Johnson has a reputation for being an instigator, as most Bears fans vividly remember how Javon Wims sucker-punched him in 2020, and that can lead him to commit costly penalties. But Ben Johnson thinks the Bears can rein in Gardner-Johnson's worst impulses and make him a valuable member of the team.
By this point in the season, Bears fans should know enough about Ben Johnson to trust him and his coaching staff to do exactly what they say they're going to do. We will see how this signing shakes out soon enough, hopefully as soon as this Sunday if Gardner-Johnson is true to his word.