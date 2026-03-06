Bears' Options to Replace Drew Dalman in Free Agency Are Dwindling

Not even a week has passed since Drew Dalman's shocking retirement forced the Chicago Bears to take a hard pivot on their offseason plans, and the list of capable replacements is already shrinking. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported early on Friday morning that free agent center Tyler Biadasz, recently released by the Washington Commanders as a salary cap casualty, has agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Biadasz, who earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2022, finished the 2025 NFL season with a 70.7 PFF grade, the 11th highest grade for a center. He had previously taken a meeting with the Bears on Tuesday, just hours after the news of Dalman's sudden retirement broke. They did not get a deal done during that visit, and now it looks like the Chargers have outbid them.

The Chicago Bears still have options in free agency

Luckily, Biadasz is not the only decorated veteran center in this year's free agency class. Three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, who was drafted with the No. 25 pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens, is set to be a free agent after the Ravens declined to use the franchise tag on him. He was the 5th highest graded center in 2025, earning an 80.2 PFF grade.

The only sticking point will be Linderbaum's salary. He's expected to reset the center market with a historic contract, potentially north of $20 million AAV, and that may be too rich for Bears general manager Ryan Poles. Despite clearing up around $45 million of salary cap space over the past week, the Bears can't afford to blow too much of it on a center, given their needs on defense.

There is also Connor McGovern, the seven-year veteran who's been with the Buffalo Bills since 2023. A Pro Bowler in 2024, McGovern does not expect to re-sign with the Bills, based on reports. While not as dominant as Linderbaum, he's a dependable veteran and should come at a much lower cost. The Bears could sign him and still have plenty of salary cap space to bring in a pass rusher, if they want.

The Bottom Line

The Bears could turn to a deep center class in this year's draft to find their starter for 2026. Still, I would expect that Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson would prefer to pair quarterback Caleb Williams with an experienced veteran who can help him make adjustments at the line and call out protections. Linderbaum and McGovern are both great options in that regard. The former is the expensive option with sky-high upside, while the latter is more affordable but may not be as successful.

Whichever route they choose, the Bears need to move quickly. Neither will likely be available for long once the legal tampering period begins at noon EST on Monday, and there aren't many free agent options after Linderbaum and McGovern. When the music stops on Monday, Ryan Poles needs to ensure he has a chair, or the center position could once again be a huge problem for this team.