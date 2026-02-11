Bears Insider Slams the Door on Maxx Crosby Trade Talk

The Green Bay Packers captured NFL headlines for days last August when they swung a blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons, a four-time All-Pro pass rusher. It was the kind of move that gets the fanbase excited and compels NFL analysts to seriously rethink their preseason expectations for a team. Now in February, after Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears' 2025 awakening, fans and analysts alike are calling for Chicago to pull off a similar move and make a trade for five-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

It seems like a match made in Heaven at first glance. The Bears desperately need to improve their pass rush, and Crosby remains 'not happy' with the Raiders, according to NFL insider Jay Glazer. However, Bradd Biggs of the Chicago Tribune just threw cold water on the idea of the Bears making a huge trade for Crosby, or anyone, for that matter.

According to Biggs, who is more plugged in to what's going on inside Halas Hall than anyone else, the Bears don't need to push all their chips into the middle to 'win now'. If Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams are who we think they are, Chicago's window of contention is open for the next 15 years.

The Bears don't need to rush things now after years of patience

Would landing Maxx Crosby make the Bears NFC favorites in 2026? Probably, but here's the funny thing about preseason predictions: they're almost always wrong. The Packers were considered NFC favorites after trading for Parsons, but they didn't win a single playoff game. The Chiefs were universally expected to challenge for another Super Bowl title; they failed to even qualify for the postseason.

General manager Ryan Poles has patiently conducted this rebuild, and it's been agonizingly slow at times, but his plans for this team are finally bearing fruit. Williams appears to be on the cusp of true superstardom, and Johnson looks like the successor to head coach Mike Ditka. After a miraculous Wild Card win over the Packers and coming one completed pass away from advancing to the NFC Championship game, it feels like a question of when, not if, the Bears will add their second Lombardi trophy.

The Bottom Line

At this point, there's little sense in trying to take a shortcut to the Super Bowl if you're the Chicago Bears. They've come this far by building through the draft and taking measured swings in free agency, and that's the course they should stick to. And if Brad Biggs doesn't think there's that sense of urgency in Halas Hall, then it's a pretty safe bet that Poles won't be making any big moves.

Adding Crosby to the roster would be great and would sell a lot of jerseys, but trading away multiple first-round picks for a short-lived window could come back to haunt the Bears as a massive missed opportunity.

