Bears Predicted to Pass on Elite Run-Stuffing DL for Odd Pick in 2026 NFL Draft

If the Chicago Bears had their choice between an elite run-stuffing defensive lineman and an offensive tackle in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, they would almost certainly go with the former.

Sure, things are unsettled at left tackle thanks to the injury to Ozzy Trapilo, which will force one of Braxton Jones, Jedrick Wills or Theo Benedet into a starting role to begin 2025.

But Trapilo is going to be back at some point, with the worst-case scenario being he misses all of this season and returns in 2027. That means the Bears just have to piece it together instead of making some kind of long-term move at the position.

Meanwhile, at defensive line, the Bears do not have a good run defender in the middle and it showed last season when the team gave up the sixth-most rushing yards per game. Adding to that, Gervon Dexter will be a free agent in 2027 and Grady Jarrett could be a release candidate then, also.

Knowing all that, it was odd to see ESPN's Peter Schrager mock Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor to Chicago instead of Ohio State's Kayden McDonald, who went to the Buffalo Bills following Chicago's selection.

"Proctor is a mass of humanity. He weighed in at 358 pounds at his pro day -- but he can move. If he keeps his weight down, Proctor has as much upside as any tackle in this class," Schrager said. "And frankly, I think he is going earlier than No. 25. But withOzzy Trapilo out and Braxton Jones' uneven play, Chicago would be happy with this outcome. General manager Ryan Poles is often credited for the Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey picks in Kansas City, and he has the chance to add another star to the list."

Schrager prefaces his mock by saying his picks are based on what he is hearing rather than what he would do. We did see general manager Ryan Poles show up at Alabama's Pro Day, so it's very conceivable he has interest in Proctor.

Why Schrager should have picked McDonald

Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To be quite frank, we're not a fan of this pick. And, to be clear, our reason has absolutely nothing to do with Proctor as a prospect. In fact, we think he'll be a starting-caliber player at the next level. We also don't think he lasts this long in the first round.

The issue is with the Bears having McDonald sitting there and not springing for him. Chicago desperately needs someone who can be a difference-maker against the run and McDonald has shown plenty of promise in that area.

McDonald is a massive human being at 6-foot-3 and 326 pounds and uses every inch and pound of his frame to eat up space up the middle. In 2025, McDonald posted the best Pro Football Focus run defense grade in the country with a 92.0. He even improved his sacks total from the previous year, going from zero to three.

The Bears have seemingly shown plenty of interest in McDonald, as the Ohio State product recently told the Chicago Sun-Times' Jason Lieser. In fact, McDonald believes he's the Bears' "No. 1 guy."

“They’ve talked to me a lot,” McDonald said. “I’m their No. 1 guy. That’s what I feel like. They seem very excited to get me up there. They say they like how I play and they like my motor. I play all four quarters, and I’m relentless.”

We know Poles likes the best player available strategy, so it isn't out of the question for him to draft Proctor if the Alabama product is sitting there at No. 25 and nothing else entices the Bears. But a selection of Proctor over McDonald would be surprising.