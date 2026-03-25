Is it Significant That Ryan Poles Chose to Attend Alabama's Pro Day over Ohio State's?

Two of the biggest universities in college football, Ohio State University and the University of Alabama, held their Pro Days today. Bears general manager Ryan Poles opted to attend 'Bama's Pro Day.

HEADS UP @ChicagoBears FANS !!!



General Manager Ryan Poles is here at Alabama Pro Day getting a closer look at a couple players including LT Overton, Kadyn Proctor, and more. pic.twitter.com/fvOnBeKxqd — J.D. Zasa (@jdzasa) March 25, 2026

Does it mean anything that he opted to go to Alabama over Ohio?

Honestly, I don't think you can glean much insight about how he feels about the notable Ohio State prospects working out today. Many of their top prospects, including Carnell Tate, Caleb Downs, Arvelle Reese, and Sonny Styles, will probably be long gone by the time the Bears are on the board in the first round.

While they have shown interest in defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, whom they hosted on a top-30 visit last week, I don't think Poles skipping his Pro Day means anything. He's unanimously considered the next man up after the big four, and I still think he's on a short list (or semi-short, considering that they're picking late) of names the Bears could be interested in the first round.

With that said, his appearance does indicate that they have their eyes on at least one of the prospects working out for Alabama. Unlike OSU, they don't really have any blue-chip players in this year's class. Virtually all of their prospects could potentially be on the board around pick 25.

Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is widely viewed as their best player in the 2026 NFL Draft, and him being the apple of Poles' eye isn't out of the realm of possibilities. At 6'7" and 352 pounds with really solid movement skills at his size, he fits the profile of the linemen that Poles tends to covet. He probably has the highest ceiling among tackles in this year's class. Unfortunately, his inconsistency in pass protection also gives him one of the lower floors of the top-tier tackles.

I don't think left tackle would be on the table in the first round if Ozzy Trapilo hadn't suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in their wild card round clash against Green Bay, but the left tackle position is still somewhat of a question mark until he's back in the lineup (which realistically might not be until 2028). Proctor could potentially make it an exclamation point.

Personally, I'd be underwhelmed if they drafted Proctor in the first round. I know a patchwork left tackle position could be a recipe for disaster, but so is ignoring the weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball. I would prefer having an all-out position battle between Braxton Jones, Jedrick Wills, Theo Benedet, and (I guess) Kiran Amegadjie. Let one of them win the job outright.

If they're looking for a mid-round target who could potentially take over the center position, then they could also be doing their due diligence on Parker Brailsford. I included him on my mock draft last week because I think he fits Ben Johnson's offense like a glove. He's one of the most athletic linemen in this year's class.

'Bama also has a few notable defenders on the defensive side of the ball. Edge rusher LT Overton could be a target if he's still on the board in the third round. He's somewhat buried in a talented edge class, but has the size that Dennis Allen covets from his pass rushers. Linebacker Deontae Lawson is a two-time team captain who also has the speed they're looking to inject into the defensive side of the ball. He would be a really solid pick if he were available in the fourth round. Defensive tackle Tim Keenan III could also be someone to keep an eye on if he's still available late in the draft.