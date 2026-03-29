Bears GM Ryan Poles Applauded for Making Elite Value Signing in Free Agency

The Chicago Bears saw a significant change at the linebacker position this offseason.

In the midst of a cap-room crunch, the Bears decided to part ways with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, ending his good-but-not-great three-year stint in Chicago following a four-year, $72 million deal signed in 2023.

That move left Chicago with a hole at linebacker, but general manager Ryan Poles filled it by inking veteran linebacker Devin Bush to a three-year, $30 million deal in free agency.

And Poles is being applauded for that signing by Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron, who called the move one of the best value signings of free agency.

"At just $10 million in average annual value, Bush’s contract is a bargain compared to other options on the linebacker market. Six linebackers signed this offseason will earn more on average than Bush, including former Bear Tremaine Edmunds, who signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Giants," Cameron wrote.

Why Devin Bush signing was a steal for Bears

Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

A former top-10 pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bush failed to live up to the hype earlier in his career, but he has steadily turned things around.

Bush found whatever it was he was looking for with the Cleveland Browns over the past two seasons and showed he can do a little bit of everything on the football field.

Bush posted an elite Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 80.4 last season, ranking fourth among linebackers, and he has posted top-10 overall and run defense grades among players at his position in each of the past two campaigns.

In 2025, the Michigan product was an electric playmaker, ripping off three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He also added 125 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks for good measure.

That is just jaw-dropping production and it remains stunning that the Bears got Bush for as cheaply as they did.

According to Over The Cap, Bush's $10 million annual average ranks tied for 17th among linebackers.

Of course, there is always a chance that this contract ends up looking bad down the road if Bush struggles, but as of right now, all signs point to this signing being a steal for Chicago.