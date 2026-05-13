Ranking the NFC North Linebackers: Bears Face Lofty Expectations For 2026

If there's one position group that the Chicago Bears have consistently hit on, it's linebackers. From Dick Butkus to Mike Singletary, Brian Urlacher to Roquan Smith, Chicago's defense has seemingly always had a star in the middle of it. However, since trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, the Bears have struggled to find his replacement. That may finally change after a big investment in free agency that created lofty expectations for 2026.

Unfortunately for the Bears, their division rivals have also invested heavily in their linebacker rooms. With that in mind, let's rank each NFC North team's linebacker room and see where the Bears, who finished dead last in my NFC North defensive line rankings, end up. As a reminder, outside linebackers in 3-4 base defenses, such as Micah Parsons or Dallas Turner, were lumped in with defensive ends and tackles. This ranking will focus only on the inside linebackers.

4. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper celebrates a tackle during their Wild Card game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edgerrin Cooper took a small step back in his second season, going from an elite 85.7 PFF grade to 75.7 in 2025, but he's not the one I'm worried about. The rest of Green Bay's linebacker room is a mess. Acquiring Zaire Franklin in a trade with the Colts is, at best, a lateral move from Quay Walker, the Packers' former first-round pick who signed with the Raiders this offseason. Franklin has frequently struggled in pass coverage and with missed tackles, and in 2025, he hit rock bottom in both categories. Franklin's 29.9 coverage grade was the fourth-worst out of all linebackers, and his 21 missed tackles were good for eighth-worst.

The depth behind Cooper and Franklin doesn't look any better, either. Isaiah McDuffie is fine, but not someone you want to rely on too heavily. While Cooper keeps this group from being a complete disaster, it's pretty clearly the worst in the NFC North.

3. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings' Andrew van Ginkel, Eric Wilson and Blake Cashman. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While Minnesota's linebacker room doesn't feature much star power, it is quietly one of the better units in the league. Eric Wilson and Blake Cashman each took a small step back in 2025, but their offense continually put the defense into tough situations, which didn't help matters. They still proved to be productive on the field together, racking up nine sacks between the two of them.

The depth behind Wilson and Cashman is concerning, but there's great potential in rookie Jake Golday. He's big, fast, and explosive, and I trust defensive coordinator Brian Flores to coach him up to his ceiling, which is a very good starter who can earn a Pro Bowl nod or two throughout his career. Next year, Minnesota's linebackers may be higher in these rankings, but for now, they have to settle for No. 3, though it was a very close call between them and No. 2.

2. Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions LB Jack Campbell during players introduction before kickoff at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Losing long-time starter and captain Alex Anzalone in free agency will hurt the Lions' fanbase more than the team itself. He was a solid starter for the Motor City and a fan-favorite, but 25-year-old Jack Campbell is developing into a true superstar. He ended 2025 as the second-highest graded linebacker in the NFL, earning an elite 90.2 PFF grade, a Pro Bowl nod, and a first-team All-Pro award. The sky's the limit for Campbell, and he's just getting started.

Unfortunately for Detroit, the depth behind Campbell isn't great. Derrick Barnes is a dependable veteran presence, but Malcom Rodriguez is closer to the practice squad than a viable NFL starter, yet he's currently the third linebacker listed on their depth chart. Campbell may be a superstar and perennial All-Pro, but the Lions' overall room is held just out of reach of the No. 1 spot by spotty depth.

1. Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears LB T.J. Edwards takes the field before a game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The Bears did a bit of reshuffling of their linebacker room this offseason. They released Tremaine Edmunds ahead of free agency to free up a good deal of salary cap space, then they added Devin Bush on a $30 million contract agreement to take Edmunds' place. Bush, the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NFL draft, never lived up to his lofty draft status with Pittsburgh, but in two years with Cleveland, he finally looked like the game-wrecker the Steelers thought they'd be getting. He finished 2024 with a 79.2 PFF grade and improved in 2025 to an 87.6 PFF grade, the fourth-best score for all linebackers. If he continues to ascend in Chicago, the Bears could finally have their Roquan Smith replacement.

T.J. Edwards returns from an injury-shortened season in which he bounced back in a big way from a down year in 2024. The Bears also re-signed D'Marco Jackson, who filled in admirably for Edmunds while he was injured, and brought back fan-favorite Jack Sanborn after a one-year run with the Cowboys.

Overall, the Bears have good starting linebackers and solid depth behind them, and that's enough to earn them the top spot in the division. Even better, they have the potential to become one of the best linebacker rooms in the NFL, depending on how Bush performs under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. If he can continue the ascension he showed in 2025, Bush's name could very well be added to the growing list of Chicago's all-time great linebackers.