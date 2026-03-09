Chicago Bears Agree to 3-Year, $30M Deal With LB Devin Bush

The Chicago Bears continued their defensive overhaul on the first day of 2026 NFL free agency by agreeing to terms with linebacker Devin Bush on a three-year, $30 million contract that includes $21 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter.

Bush arrives in Chicago after a career-best season with the Cleveland Browns and is expected to be a plug-and-play starter in the middle of the Bears’ defense.

Devin Bush Coming Off Career Year

Bush’s market surged after his standout 2025 season in Cleveland.

Starting all 17 games for the Browns, Bush finished with 125 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, eight passes defended, and two defensive touchdowns. His ability to create turnovers stood out, including a 97-yard pick-six in Week 18 that earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

The production represented the most complete season of Bush’s career and reminded teams why he was originally selected 10th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former First-Round Pick Adds Speed to Bears Defense

Bush entered the NFL with high expectations after a standout college career at Michigan and an explosive rookie season in Pittsburgh.

As a rookie in 2019, he recorded 109 tackles, two interceptions, and a defensive touchdown, earning PFWA All-Rookie honors and quickly establishing himself as one of the league’s most promising young linebackers.

Although injuries, including a torn ACL in 2020, slowed his early development, Bush rebuilt his career through stops with the Seattle Seahawks and Browns before breaking out again in 2025.

Chicago is betting that momentum continues.

Devin Bush is Another Key Piece in Chicago’s Defensive Rebuild

The Bears have been aggressive in reshaping their defense this offseason in the first few hours of the NFL’s negotiation period.

With changes across the linebacker group and secondary, the front office has prioritized adding players who bring speed and playmaking ability. Bush fits that mold as an athletic linebacker capable of impacting both the run defense and passing game.

What the Devin Bush Signing Means for the Bears

By committing three years and $30 million, the Bears clearly see Bush as a key starter. And they don’t think 2025 was a fluke, either.

Chicago is investing in a linebacker entering his prime who is coming off the best season of his career. If Bush maintains that level of production, he could quickly become one of the most important pieces of the Bears’ new defensive core.

For a team focused on building a faster, more aggressive defense, Devin Bush represents another major step in that direction.